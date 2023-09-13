Global Sustainability Network Non-Profit Launches in the US

Miami, Florida, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Sustainability Network (GSN), an international non-profit dedicated to creating a world free of slavery, and human trafficking, is launching its first chapter in the United States. GSN America will be instrumental in accelerating the organization’s progress on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 8 while raising awareness about the pervasive issue of slavery and trafficking, which is on the rise in the US.



It is estimated that 300,000 victims of human trafficking live in the United States today and as many as 17,550 people, 40% of whom are children, are trafficked into the United States annually. Globally, human trafficking generates $245 billion every year, eclipsing the illegal arms trade.



After the announcement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in 2015, GSN was formed as a network of over 1000+ individuals and organizations working to accelerate efforts towards SDG Goal 8, focusing on eradicating forced labor and ending modern slavery and human trafficking. GSN has been shaping international policy by bringing together leaders from areas of politics, faith, media, business, NGOs and academia to provide a unique synergy through various events, conferences and initiatives, thereby creating new approaches and effective solutions.



GSN Patrons and Ambassadors include Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, UAE, Peggy Dulany, founder and chair, Synergos and Mo Ibrahim, founder and chair, Mo Ibrahim Foundation, among others. GSN America is led by GSN Ambassador Irene Gampel, a former banker and real estate management executive and founder of Embrace Foundation.



To mark the launch of GSN America, the organization is hosting an informative and intimate event in Miami, Florida on September 28th, 2023. Key speakers include Raza Jafar, co-founder of GSN, Lisa Kristine, humanitarian photographer and founder of Human Thread Foundation, Scott Cunningham, tech entrepreneur, investor and co-founder of SDGuild, Harold D’Souza, President of Eyes Open International and Brook Bello, survivor leader, CEO and founder of More Too Life. The launch event brings together various stakeholders to mobilize resources and develop localized solutions to address the issues of slavery and trafficking in the US.



Information about how to join the event is available here.