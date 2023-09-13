Aura to Present at the 35th Annual Gold Forum Americas Conference

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) (B3: AURA33) (OTCQX: ORAAF) (“Aura” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that management will present at the 35th Annual Gold Forum Americas Conference in Colorado, Springs, Colorado taking place on September 17th to 20th, 2023 at the Broadmoor Hotel. Gold Forum Americas, held by the Denver Gold Group, is the world’s most prestigious precious metals equities investment forum.



Kleber Cardoso, the Company’s CFO will lead the presentation in the Conference on Tuesday, September 19th at 2:00 pm EDT, which will be available at: https://www.dgg.gold/events.

For more information on the Conference, please contact Investor Relations at ir@auraminerals.com or visit https://www.goldforumamericas.com/.

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on operating and developing gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company has 4 operating mines including the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico, the EPP and Almas gold mines in Brazil, and the San Andres gold mine in Honduras. The Company’s development projects include Borborema and Matupá both in Brazil. Aura has unmatched exploration potential owning over 650,000 hectares of mineral rights and is currently advancing multiple near-mine and regional targets along with the Serra da Estrela copper project in the prolific Carajás region of Brazil.

