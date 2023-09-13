Australia oat milk market is predicted to reach US$ 398.1 million by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 23.4%

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australia Oat Milk Market was valued at US$ 74.2 million in 2022 and is predicted to rise at a strong CAGR of more than 23.4% between 2023 and 2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Oat milk is made by mixing whole oats with water and then straining the mixture to eliminate solid particles, resulting in a smooth, creamy drink. Oat milk is naturally lactose-free, making it acceptable for people who have lactose intolerance or dairy allergies. It has gained popularity as a versatile milk alternative that may be used in coffee, tea, cereal, baking, and cooking.

The oat milk business is expanding as part of a larger movement towards plant-based and dairy-free alternatives. Customers are looking for non-dairy alternatives for health, ethical, and environmental reasons. In comparison to typical dairy milk, oat milk is viewed as a more sustainable and cruelty-free option.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Australia oat milk market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including source, product, packaging, distribution channel and geography/regions (including Western Australia, Southern Australia, Eastern Australia, Northern and Central Australia) . The report also offers Australia and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers Australia and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the Australia oat milk market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Liters) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Australia oat milk market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/australia-oat-milk-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Australia Oat Milk Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of source, conventional segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 65% in 2020 because of its cost-effectiveness.

On the basis of product, plain segment emerged as the dominating product segment with a share of over 53% in 2020.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 74.2 million Market Size Forecast US$ 398.1 million Growth Rate 23.4% Key Market Drivers Rising Demand for Plant-based Alternatives

Increased Awareness of the Environmental Impact

Increasing Accessibility Companies Profiled Oatly AB

MINOR FIGURES

PureHarvest

Vitasoy Australia Products Pty Ltd

mylkemy

Nestle SA

Sanitarium

Australia’s Own (Noumi)

Califia Farms, LLC

MILKLAB

Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/australia-oat-milk-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Australia oat milk market include,

In April 2020, The Coca-Cola Company is expanding its plant-based range with the introduction of a new oat milk product under the Simply brand. The move comes as the oat milk category as a whole has risen to become the second most popular plant-based dairy substitute in just a few years, with triple-digit sales growth.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Australia oat milk market growth include Oatly AB, MINOR FIGURES, PureHarvest, Vitasoy Australia Products Pty Ltd, mylkemy, Nestle SA, Sanitarium, Australia’s Own (Noumi), Califia Farms, LLC, and MILKLA,B among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/australia-oat-milk-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the Australia oat milk market based on source, product, packaging, distribution channel and region

Australia Oat Milk Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Source Organic Conventional

Australia Oat Milk Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Plain Flavored

Australia Oat Milk Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Packaging Cartons Bottle

Australia Oat Milk Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Online Offline\

Australia Oat Milk Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by RegionAustralia Oat Milk Market Western Australia Southern Australia Eastern Australia Northern and Central Australia



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/australia-oat-milk-market/

Key Questions Answered in the Oat Milk Report:

What will be the market value of the Australia oat milk market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Australia oat milk market?

What are the market drivers of the Australia oat milk market?

What are the key trends in the Australia oat milk market?

Which is the leading region in the Australia oat milk market?

What are the major companies operating in the Australia oat milk market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Australia oat milk market?

Explore Our Trending Reports

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end Australia market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support Australia and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245