Global Wifi-6 Market Size Astounding Growth to $60.82 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 18.01%

Newark, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Wi-Fi 6 market is expected to grow from 11.61 billion in 2021 to USD 60.82 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.01% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The global Wi-Fi 6 market has noticed an expansion in upload traffic due to the benefit of home and office Wi-Fi networks. The existing infrastructure is not competent enough, along with the increase in easy accessibility due to the rising demand for smart devices and the surging need for speedy internet service by businesses for real-time monitoring and managing systems. Therefore, the product innovations such as Wi-Fi 6 will most likely provide the required solution for multiple connectivity in a shorter period.



The Brainy Insights launched a study titled Wi-Fi 6 Market Size by Location Type (Outdoor, & Indoor), Offering (Solution, Services, & Hardware), Vertical (Government, Consumer Electronics, Education, Manufacturing, and Healthcare), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2030



Report Scope & Segmentation



Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 11.61 Billion Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 60.82 Billion Growth Rate 18.01% Base Year 2022 Historic Years 2019-2021 Forecast Years 2023-2032 Segments Covered Location Type, Offering and Vertical Regions Covered Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Number of Companies Covered TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm Inc., NETGEAR Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Marvell Semiconductor Inc., KAONMEDIA Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., HP Enterprise, Fujitsu Ltd., D-Link Corporation, Dell Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corp, Cisco Systems, Inc., Broadcom Corp., Apple Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, regional segmentation analysis, Location Type Segment Analysis, Offering Segment Analysis, Vertical Segment Analysis

Key Findings of Wi-Fi 6 Market



The outdoor segment dominated the market, with a share of around 67.10% in 2022.



The location type segment is divided into outdoor, & indoor. The outdoor segment dominated the market, with a share of around 67.10% in 2022.



The services segment dominated the market, with a share of around 37.11% in 2022.



The offering segment is divided into solution, services, & hardware. The services segment dominated the market, with a share of around 37.11% in 2022. 5G services would be the direct way of data transfer. Support on 5G could indirectly affect the technology need for Wi-Fi 6 and its connectivity with smart devices.



The consumer electronics segment dominated the market, with a share of around 29.11% in 2022.



The vertical segment is divided into government, consumer electronics education, manufacturing, and healthcare. The consumer electronics segment dominated the market, with a share of around 29.11% in 2022. Rising penetration of smart devices like Siri, Google Home, Alexa, etc., has achieved vast popularity in the consumer electronics markets, leading to a growth in smart control through Wi-Fi operations.



Regional Segmentation Analysis:



The market is analyzed based on five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing Wi-Fi 6 market due to increased adoption of the high investments for digital transformation, latest technologies, the fast development of domestic companies, vast infrastructure expansion, and various countries' increasing GDP. Fast developing economies, such as Japan, Singapore, China, and India, are enforcing Wi-Fi 6 solutions in coming years.



Competitive Analysis:



The major players in the market include TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm Inc., NETGEAR Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Marvell Semiconductor Inc., KAONMEDIA Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., HP Enterprise, Fujitsu Ltd., D-Link Corporation, Dell Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corp, Cisco Systems, Inc., Broadcom Corp., Apple Inc., among others.



About the report:



