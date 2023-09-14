Stichting Legal Owner Plethora Private Reports Early Warning Report in Respect of Infinico Metals Corp. (TSXV: INFM)

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stichting Legal Owner Plethora Private Equity (“Plethora”) announces that it has purchased a total of 891,500 common shares of Infinico Metals Corp. (formerly Burin Gold Corp.) (the “Company”) at an average price of CAD $0.091 per common share through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Purchases”). Prior to the Purchases, Plethora owned 10,100,278 common shares of the Company, representing 25.67% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares on both an undiluted and partially diluted basis. Following the Purchases, Plethora now owns or controls an aggregate 10,991,778 common shares, representing 27.93% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares on both an undiluted and partially diluted basis.



In satisfaction of the requirements of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, an early warning report respecting the acquisition of securities by Plethora will be filed under the Company’s SEDAR+ Profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Purchases were made in reliance on the normal course purchase exemption set out in Section 4.1 of NI 62-104. There is a published market for the purchased securities, and the value of the consideration paid did not exceed the market price of the securities on the date of acquisition.

The Purchases were completed for investment purposes. Depending on market and other conditions, Plethora may from time to time in the future increase or decrease their ownership, control or direction over securities of the Company, through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

Plethora is incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands and its head office is located at Prins Hendriklaan 26, 1075HD, Amsterdam, Netherlands. The principal business of Plethora is a Management Fund.

For information, please contact:

Douwe van Hees - Fund Manager

Eurocenter I, 7th floor, Barbara Stozzilaan 310

1083HN, Amsterdam

Netherlands

Phone: +3 16 14 51 46 92

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.