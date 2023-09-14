Reporting dates and Annual General Meeting of Industrivärden 2024

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Year-end Report 2023: February 2

Annual Report 2023: February 23

Interim Report January–March: April 8

2024 Annual General Meeting: April 11     

Interim Report January–June: July 8

Interim Report January–September: October 17              

                         

Stockholm, September 14, 2023

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)


For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00


The information was submitted for publication, through the agency by the Head of Corporate Communications stated above, at 10:00 a.m. CEST on September 14, 2023.

