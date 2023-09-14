Global Healthcare Analytics Software Market to Reach $103.43 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Advancements in Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Analytics Software Market (2023-2028) by Type, Application, End User, Delivery Mode, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Healthcare Analytics Software Market is estimated to be USD 40.14 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 103.43 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 20.84%.

Introduction:

Healthcare analytics software plays a pivotal role in empowering healthcare professionals to identify opportunities for improving care delivery, medical outcomes, operational efficiency, and patient engagement. This technology integrates real-time and historical data to forecast healthcare trends, uncover actionable insights, and drive long-term growth.

Applications:

Healthcare analytics systems utilize vast volumes of data to provide organizations with valuable insights. The healthcare industry has faced challenges such as suboptimal patient care, rising treatment costs, lower patient retention, and engagement. Consequently, healthcare analytics is being integrated across the industry to enhance patient care and operational efficiency. These factors are driving the growth of the healthcare analytics sector.

Market Drivers:

Government Initiatives and Big Data Utilization: Increasing government initiatives and the utilization of big data in healthcare organizations are encouraging the adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and contributing to the growth of healthcare analytics.

Market Challenges:

High Costs of Analytics Solutions: The high costs associated with healthcare analytics solutions can hinder adoption, especially for smaller healthcare providers.

The high costs associated with healthcare analytics solutions can hinder adoption, especially for smaller healthcare providers. Lack of Technical Experts: The shortage of technical experts skilled in healthcare analytics poses challenges to implementation.

Market Opportunities:

Increased Funding: Growing funding in the healthcare sector and the integration of advanced analytics like AI, ML, and Big Data offer significant opportunities for market growth.

Growing funding in the healthcare sector and the integration of advanced analytics like AI, ML, and Big Data offer significant opportunities for market growth. Precision and Personalized Medicine: The use of analytics in precision and personalized medicine presents new avenues for expansion.

Companies Mentioned:

BioAssistant

BlueSemi

Epic Systems Corp

Health Catalyst

HealthifyMe

HealthPlix

IBM Corp.

IndoHealth Software Solutions Pvt

Innovaccer

McKesson Corp

MedeAnalytics, Inc.

Niramai

Optum and Change Healthcare

Optum, Inc.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc

SigTuple

Tricog

United Health Group

Market Segmentation:

The Global Healthcare Analytics Software Market is segmented based on:

Type:

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Application:

Clinical Analytics

Financial Analytics

Population Health Analytics

Operational & Administrative Analytics

End User:

Academic Organizations

Biotechnology Industry

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

Delivery Mode:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Geography:

Americas

Europe

Middle-East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $40.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $103.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.8% Regions Covered Global

