Packing and Case Making Services Crucial in Safeguarding Valuable Art Objects in the Global Fine Arts Logistics Market

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fine Arts Logistics Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fine arts logistics market is expected to grow at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Fine arts logistics involves the transportation, packing, storage, and import authorization of valuable and delicate items such as paintings, sculptures, antiques, and more.

These artworks are often stored in specialized facilities equipped with controlled humidity and temperature settings, security measures like web-enabled cameras and closed-circuit televisions. Art dealers, auction houses, galleries, and museums are key contributors to the global fine arts market's revenue, and they rely on fine arts logistics services.

Here are some key insights from the report:

Segmental Outlook:

The market is segmented by services, including art storage services, packing and case making, and shipping services.

Art dealers and galleries, auction houses, and museums and art fairs are the main end-users of fine arts logistics services.

Art dealers and galleries are expected to hold the largest market share, using logistics services to transport artworks to exhibitions, art fairs, clients' locations, and other galleries for collaborative exhibitions.

Packing and Case Making Segment:

The packing and case making segment is projected to hold a significant market share. This segment is crucial for ensuring the safe and secure transportation of valuable and irreplaceable art objects, protecting their value and investment.

Regional Outlook:

North America is expected to dominate the global fine arts logistics market, with the United States having a significant number of museums and a growing number of art collectors.

Asia-Pacific and Europe are also anticipated to contribute to market growth due to the increasing number of art-related institutions and growing demand for modern and contemporary art.

These companies are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, investments, and new product launches to remain competitive and meet the growing demand for fine arts logistics services.

