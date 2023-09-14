Wireless Doorbells on the Rise, Propelling the Global Doorbell Market to 2030

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Doorbell Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global doorbell market is projected to witness significant growth, with a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.0% during the forecast period.

This growth is fueled by growing concerns about safety and security, coupled with the increasing demand for smart home features. Doorbell systems offer flexibility, high security, remote access, easy installation, and real-time alerts to homeowners, making them a valuable addition to modern homes.

Residential Segment to Dominate















Among the segments in the market, residential users are expected to dominate. The increasing demand for home security systems, the convenience of smart home technology, and the affordability of smart doorbells are fueling this growth. Homeowners are investing in these systems to enhance their home security and enjoy the benefits of remote monitoring and control.

Wireless Doorbells Leading the Way

Wireless doorbells are emerging as the preferred choice among consumers. They offer reliability, easy installation, and technical advancements that meet the demands of modern homeowners. The wireless category is expected to grow rapidly, surpassing wired doorbells in market share.

North America Leading the Charge

North America is at the forefront of the global doorbell market. The region's high adoption rate of smart home automation systems and increased concerns about home security are driving market growth. The urban population in North America is expanding, and with it comes the need for advanced security solutions. Smart doorbell cameras are finding their place in urban homes, addressing security concerns and offering peace of mind to residents.

Key Players in the Market

Several key players are contributing to the growth of the doorbell market. Companies like SkyBell Technologies, Vivint, Zmodo Technology Corporation Ltd., and SimpliSafe, among others, are actively participating in the industry's expansion. These companies are implementing strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches to remain competitive and meet the evolving demands of consumers.

Promising Future Ahead

The doorbell market is poised for remarkable growth, driven by the increasing need for security and the desire for smart home solutions. With innovations in technology and a growing market presence, doorbell systems are set to become an integral part of modern homes, ensuring safety, convenience, and peace of mind for homeowners worldwide.















Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight and Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Company Analysis

3.1.1. Overview

3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis



4. Market Segmentation



5. Regional Analysis



6. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3q322g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.