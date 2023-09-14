E-Bike Battery Pack Market | Lithium-Ion Battery Segment is a major Contributor to the Industry Growth | Exclusive InsightAce Study

Jersey City, NJ, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global E-Bike Battery Pack Market Size is valued at 9.03 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach 27.95 billion by the year 2031 at a 13.61% CAGR during the forecast period for 2023-2031.

The e-bike battery pack market has been rapidly growing in recent years, driven by increasing demand for electric bicycles as a sustainable and convenient mode of transportation. E-bike battery packs are a crucial component of electric bicycles, providing power to the motor and allowing riders to travel longer distances on a single charge. As e-bike technology advances, there is a growing need for higher-capacity batteries that can provide longer ranges and more power.





Consumers are increasingly looking for e-bike battery packs that can be charged quickly, allowing them to get back on the road faster. Battery management systems that can monitor and optimize the performance of e-bike battery packs are becoming more common, helping to extend battery life and improve overall efficiency. As consumers become more familiar with e-bikes, they increasingly seek higher-quality, longer-lasting, and more efficient battery packs, driving innovation in the market.

The growing popularity of e-bikes as a sustainable and convenient mode of transportation is boosting the e-bike battery pack market demand. Additionally, numerous governments around the world are providing incentives to encourage the adoption of e-bikes. Also, with increasing awareness of the negative impact of transportation on the environment, many consumers are looking for greener transportation options, such as e-bikes, which are driving the e-bike battery pack market expansion.

However, the high cost of electric bike batteries, and hindrances of the same, coupled with the limited growth of the target market during the forecast period. While e-bike battery packs are improving, they still have a narrow range compared to gasoline-powered vehicles, which can be a barrier to adoption for some consumers. These are the significant challenges encountered by the e-bike battery pack market.

Recent Developments:

In September 2022, The Bosch Performance Line CX Race Limited Edition, a new drive system designed for racing, was released by Bosch. The new technology will assist the rider's power up to 400% in race mode, allowing riders to accelerate more quickly.

In July 2022, Appear Inc introduced new graphene battery packs with ratings of 36V, 48V, 60V, 64V, and 72V for e-bikes, e-scooters, and pedelecs.

E-Bike Battery Pack Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 9.03 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 27.95 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 13.61% from 2023 to 2031





Competitive Landscape

Some of the E-Bike Battery Pack Market Players are:

Market Segmentation:

The e-bike battery pack market is categorized by battery and pack position types. Based on battery type, the market is segmented into lithium-ion batteries, lead acid batteries and other battery types. Based on battery pack position type, the market is segmented into the rear carrier, down tube and in the frame.

Based On Battery Type, The Lithium-Ion Battery Segment Is A Major Contributor To The E-Bike Battery Pack Market

The growing demand for lithium-ion batteries in the e-bike battery pack market is a significant trend. Lithium-ion batteries offer several benefits, such as high energy density, low self-discharge rate, and long-life cycles. Additionally, they are light in weight and can be easily integrated into e-bikes, making them a popular choice for manufacturers and consumers. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the lithium-ion battery segment in the e-bike battery pack industry.

The Downtube Segment Witnessed Growth At A Rapid Rate

The downtube section dominates the market for electric bike battery packs, according to battery pack position type. Due to its simplicity of installation, enhanced protection from water and dust, and higher battery stability, the downtube sector is anticipated to account for a sizeable portion of the market. Additionally, buyers favor downtube battery packs because they are simple to find and offer an even weight distribution across the electric bike.

The Asia Pacific E-Bike Battery Pack Market Holds A Significant Regional Revenue Share

The biggest market for e-bike battery packs is in Asia-Pacific. Due to its high use of electric motorcycles, China has made a more significant contribution to the effort to combat the nation's congested traffic and rising levels of automobile pollution. China dominates the world market for electric bicycles and their parts, particularly the battery. Market companies frequently spend on their R&D and manufacturing facilities to stay ahead of the competition. Examples include expanding LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery production lines by Contemporary Amperex Technology, Tianneng Battery, and Shenzhen Topband, primarily for e-bike applications. In addition, North America is anticipated to dominate the electric battery pack market. This is due to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, the high demand for renewable energy storage systems, and supportive government policies. The existence of key market players, such as Tesla and General Motors, in the region is also attributed to the e-bike battery pack market growth in North America.





Segmentation of E-Bike Battery Pack Market-

By Battery type-

Lithium-ion Battery

Lead Acid Battery

Other Battery Types

By Battery pack position type-

Rear Carrier

Down Tube

In Frame

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

