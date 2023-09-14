Latin America Clinical Laboratory Services Market 2023-2030: Mexico's Clinical Testing Sector Poised for Rapid Growth, Driven by High Test Volumes and Market Expansion

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Clinical Laboratory Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Test Type (Human & Tumor Genetics), By Service Provider (Hospital-based Laboratories), By Application, By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin America clinical laboratory services market is poised for substantial growth, aiming to achieve a projected USD 17.59 billion by 2030, fueled by an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% from 2023 to 2030. This ascent is buoyed by a host of factors including an upsurge in disease prevalence and an escalating demand for early disease detection, forming a potent recipe for market expansion. These drivers have spurred industry players to introduce innovative services to cater to the burgeoning demand.

The scene is further animated by the introduction of accurate and technologically advanced products like biochips, microarrays, and companion diagnostics. These innovations have fostered a surge in early disease detection, particularly in light of increased healthcare expenditure in response to the rising tide of chronic diseases. For instance, biochips enable the processing of thousands of DNA, RNA, or protein samples simultaneously on a single chip. Companion diagnostics also play a pivotal role, slashing healthcare costs by assisting physicians in identifying the most apt treatment options based on a patient's genetic makeup.

Enter the stage of novel technologies: automated instruments, high-throughput analyzers, and multiplex diagnostic cassettes. These have catapulted the diagnostic capacity of laboratories such as Diagnosticos da America SA (DASA) to an astonishing 10 million tests a day. Moreover, July 2022 saw Beckman Coulter, Inc. unveil groundbreaking advancements in laboratory solutions at the 2022 AACC Clinical Lab Expo, heightening productivity, streamlining workflows, and infusing automation into labs of varying sizes.

An uptick is discernible in the number of hospitals offering laboratory services, as well as standalone facilities. Key players are leaving no stone unturned, engaging in strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions to fortify their market presence, thereby generating robust competitive rivalry. In a market sensitive to price, players are poised to escalate their competitiveness by manufacturing cost-effective and efficient products. Notably, the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred increased regulatory approvals for tests, thus opening avenues for lucrative opportunities.

Report Highlights

In 2022, the clinical chemistry segment commanded the Latin America clinical laboratory services market, driven by a burgeoning demand for early cancer screening in response to escalating cancer rates.

Hospital-based laboratories reigned supreme in 2022, basking in the largest market share. These labs cater to a wide patient pool, offering a diverse array of testing services.

The bioanalytical and lab chemistry services segment claimed the top spot in revenue generation in 2022, fueled by a surging number of investigational drugs undergoing clinical trials.

The Latin American clinical laboratory services market has experienced remarkable growth, fueled by innovative services tailored to meet surging demands.

In 2022, Brazil emerged as the market leader in the Latin America clinical laboratory services sector. The credit for this can be attributed to a relatively advanced healthcare infrastructure, a high incidence of infectious and chronic diseases, and a rapid increase in laboratory automation.

Mexico is poised to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, with the country's high number of tests creating a fertile ground for market expansion.

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Technological Advancements in the Field of Clinical Testing: The continuous advancements in clinical testing technologies serve as a significant driver for market growth, enabling more accurate and efficient diagnostic processes.

The continuous advancements in clinical testing technologies serve as a significant driver for market growth, enabling more accurate and efficient diagnostic processes. Growing Prevalence of Target Diseases and Rising Demand for Early Disease Diagnostic Tests: The increasing prevalence of specific diseases and the heightened demand for early disease detection contribute to driving the market forward.

The increasing prevalence of specific diseases and the heightened demand for early disease detection contribute to driving the market forward. Introduction of Novel Solutions: The introduction of innovative and novel diagnostic solutions fuels market growth, offering improved accuracy and efficiency in disease detection.

The introduction of innovative and novel diagnostic solutions fuels market growth, offering improved accuracy and efficiency in disease detection. Outbreak of COVID-19: The global COVID-19 outbreak has emerged as a driver, accelerating the demand for diagnostic tests and promoting growth in the clinical testing market.

Market Restraint Analysis

Presence of Ambiguous Regulatory Framework: The existence of an unclear and uncertain regulatory framework poses a restraint on the market, affecting the adoption and development of clinical testing solutions.

The existence of an unclear and uncertain regulatory framework poses a restraint on the market, affecting the adoption and development of clinical testing solutions. Introduction of Novel Solutions and Home Health Tests: While novel solutions and home health tests drive market growth, their introduction can also act as a restraint due to potential challenges in standardization, accuracy, and regulatory compliance.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott

OPKO Health, Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

QIAGEN

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Charles River Laboratories

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)

DaVita Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Genomic Health (Exact Sciences Corporation)

DASA



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Latin America





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wzq6h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment