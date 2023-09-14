Global Mobile POS Device Market 2023-2030: Integration of POS With Payment Gateway and Processing Softwares Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile POS Device Market by Technology (Biometrics, Bluetooth, Chip & Sign), Terminal (Healthcare, Hospitality, Restaurants) - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Mobile POS Device Market size was estimated at USD 45.33 billion in 2022, and USD 49.65 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.67% to reach USD 94.90 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Mobile POS Device Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Technology, the market is studied across Biometrics, Bluetooth, Chip & Sign, EMV Chip & Pin, Ethernet, Hybrid Technology Solutions, Magnetic-Stripe, and Near Field Communication. Hybrid Technology Solutions is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Terminal, the market is studied across Healthcare, Hospitality, Restaurants, Retail & Consumer Goods, Sports & Entertainment, and Transportation & Warehouse. The Transportation & Warehouse is projected to witness a significant market share during forecast period.

The Americas commanded the largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Wide Adoption of Wireless Payment Terminals by Retailers: The increasing adoption of wireless payment terminals by retailers is a key driver, enabling seamless and convenient transactions for both merchants and customers.

The increasing adoption of wireless payment terminals by retailers is a key driver, enabling seamless and convenient transactions for both merchants and customers. Government Initiatives Promoting a Cashless Economy: Government-led initiatives aimed at fostering a cashless economy play a pivotal role in propelling the demand for wireless Point of Sale (POS) systems.

Government-led initiatives aimed at fostering a cashless economy play a pivotal role in propelling the demand for wireless Point of Sale (POS) systems. Rise in Adoption of eCommerce Services: The surge in eCommerce activities has led to a greater need for flexible and efficient payment options, driving the demand for wireless POS solutions.

Restraints:

High Maintenance Cost of Wireless POS Systems: The maintenance expenses associated with wireless POS systems can pose a significant restraint, particularly for small businesses operating on tight budgets.

Opportunities:

Advancement in POS Technology: The continuous evolution of POS technology offers opportunities for enhanced features, improved efficiency, and expanded capabilities in wireless POS systems.

The continuous evolution of POS technology offers opportunities for enhanced features, improved efficiency, and expanded capabilities in wireless POS systems. Integration of POS with Payment Gateway and Processing Software: The seamless integration of POS systems with payment gateways and processing software presents a valuable opportunity to streamline transactions and offer a more comprehensive solution.

Challenges:

Security Issues Associated with Cyber-Attacks: The vulnerability of wireless POS systems to cyber-attacks and data breaches remains a challenge, requiring robust security measures to ensure the protection of sensitive customer information.

Competitive Portfolio

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $49.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $94.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global

