Global Pet Services Market 2023-2030: Pawsitive Competition - Insights into Top Players Shaping Pet Services Market

The Global Pet Services Market size was estimated at USD 26.61 billion in 2022, USD 29.56 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.58% to reach USD 63.96 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Pet Services Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Pet Services, the market is studied across Birds, Cats, Dogs, Exotics, and Small Mammals. The Dogs is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Service, the market is studied across Pet Boarding, Pet Finding, Pet Grooming, Pet Training, Pet Transportation, Pet Walking, Poop Scooping, and Portrait & Photography. The Pet Finding is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on the Delivery Channel, the market is studied across At-Home, Commercial Facilities, Mobile/Outdoors, and Online. The At-Home is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

The Americas commanded the largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in the number of pet owners and rising expenditure on pets

The surge in demand for professional grooming services

Growing popularity of serial house-sitting among retired and self-employed persons

Restraints

High cost of pet ownership, care, and services

Opportunities

Technological innovation in the pet services industry

Emerging popularity of premium and luxurious pet care products

Challenges

Lack of awareness about pet care services among consumers

Competitive Portfolio

Anvis Inc.

Bark Busters North America LLC

Barking Mad Limited

Camp Bow Wow Franchising, Inc.

Dogtopia Enterprises, LLC

DoodyCalls Franchising SPE LLC by Authority Brands, Inc.

Fetch! Pet Care, Inc.

My Best Friend Dog Care Franchise Operations Ltd.

Pet Butler LLC

PetBacker

Petco Animal Supplies Stores, Inc.

Petsfolio Pet Services Pvt Ltd.

PetSmart LLC

Sit Means Sit

We Love Pets Ltd.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $29.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $63.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global





