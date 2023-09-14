TILT Holdings To Participate in Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

PHOENIX, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT ) (OTCQB: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced Interim Chief Executive Officer Tim Conder will speak at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago Sept. 27-28, 2023.



Conder will join Jason Nelson of BeLeaf Medical, Jeffrey Schultz of Foley Hoag, Darren Lampert of GrowGeneration, and moderator Shia Kapos of Politico for a panel titled “Building a Successful Cannabis Business While Regulations Catch Up” at 3 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Sept. 27. Additionally, TILT will host one-on-one meetings with investors.

About TILT Holdings

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 39 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, and Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

