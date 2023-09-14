Global Gym Management Software Market Forecast 2023-2030: Smart Gym Operations - Solutions for Managing Expenses and Efficiency

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gym Management Software Market by Modules (Alert Systems & Renewal, Biometric Integration, Diet Plan), Deployment (On-Cloud, On-Premise), End-User - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Gym Management Software Market size was estimated at USD 318.52 million in 2022, USD 359.06 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.20% to reach USD 859.13 million by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Gym Management Software Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Modules, the market is studied across Alert Systems & Renewal, Biometric Integration, Diet Plan, Group Classes Schedule, Membership Management & Renewal, and Workout Plans. The Alert Systems & Renewal is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Deployment, the market is studied across On-Cloud and On-Premise. The On-Cloud is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on End-User, the market is studied across Gyms & Health Clubs, Individual Trainer, and Sports Clubs. The Individual Trainer is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Region, the Americas commanded the largest market share of 38.74% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments







Market Dynamics

Drivers

Proliferation in the number of gyms worldwide

Increasing gym subscriptions in economies

Growing need for solutions in gyms to manage expenses and optimization

Restraints

Dearth of awareness and sluggish shift from traditional software solutions

Opportunities

Integration of advanced technologies to gym management software

Development of cloud-based gym management solutions

Challenges

Issues pertinent to security breaches







Competitive Portfolio

Club & GYM Management Software

ClubReady by Clubessential, LLC

EZFacility, Inc. by Gary Jonas Computing Ltd.

Glofox

Gym Assistant by Bio-Logic, Inc.

GymERP by Codva Technology Pvt. Ltd.

GymMaster by Treshna Enterprises Ltd.

Igymsoft Software

Jivine

Mindbody, Inc.

NetSuite Inc. by Oracle Corporation

PerfectMind by Xplor

Shrivra

Virtuagym

Zen Planner, LLC

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $359.06 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $859.13 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2% Regions Covered Global



