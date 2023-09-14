Global Energy-Efficient Window Market 2023-2030: Market Segmentation Insights - Triple Glazed Windows and Hopper Design Gain Momentum

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Energy-Efficient Window Market by Glazing Type (Double Glazed, Triple Glazed), Operating Type (Awning, Casement, Double-Hung), Component, End-User, Application - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Energy-Efficient Window Market size was estimated at USD 13.85 billion in 2022, USD 14.93 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.25% to reach USD 26.13 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Energy-Efficient Window Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Glazing Type, the market is studied across Double Glazed and Triple Glazed. Triple Glazed is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Operating Type, the market is studied across Awning, Casement, Double-Hung, Fixed, Hopper, and Sliding. The Hopper is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Components, the market is studied across Frame, Glass, and Hardware. The Glass is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on End-User, the market is studied across Non-Residential and Residential. The Non-Residential is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Application, the market is studied across New Construction and Renovation and reconstruction. Renovation & Reconstruction are projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

The Americas commanded the largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising demand for electricity and shifting consumer preference for energy-efficient windows

Growing need for effective ventilation systems to minimize energy consumption

Extensive adoption of green building concepts and increasing environmental consciousness

Restraints

High initial cost of energy-efficient windows

Opportunities

Utilization of artificial heating and cooling systems

Implementation of favorable government policies promoting sustainable development

Challenges

Limited availability of skilled labor for the installation

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $14.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $26.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global



