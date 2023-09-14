Global Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Report 2023: How Competitors Like Danfoss, Johnson Controls, Ingersoll-Rand and Emerson Drive Growth

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Refrigeration Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market to Reach $31.9 Billion by 2030

The global market for Industrial Refrigeration Systems estimated at US$18.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Compressors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.8% CAGR and reach US$7.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Condensers segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.5% CAGR

The Industrial Refrigeration Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.

Market Scope

This provided dataset offers a comprehensive analysis of the global industrial refrigeration systems market from 2014 to 2030. It includes insights into annual sales figures across various geographic regions, such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The analysis covers key segments like compressors, condensers, evaporators, controls, other components, refrigerated warehouses, chemicals/petrochemicals/pharmaceuticals, refrigerated transportation, food & beverage, as well as different refrigerant types like ammonia, CO2, and others.

The dataset not only presents recent, historic, and projected sales figures, but also includes a perspective on value sales distribution over a 16-year timeframe for each segment and region. This comprehensive dataset offers valuable insights into the growth and trends of the industrial refrigeration systems market across different industries and geographic areas.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

  • BITZER Kuhlmaschinenbau GmbH
  • Carnot Refrigeration
  • Daikin Industries, Ltd.
  • Danfoss A/S
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Ingersoll-Rand plc
  • Innovative Refrigeration Systems, Inc.
  • Johnson Controls
  • Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd.
  • Star Refrigeration

Market Overview

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Industrial Refrigeration Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year


Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages92
Forecast Period2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$18.8 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$31.9 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.8%
Regions CoveredGlobal


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1qqtem

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Global Market for Industrial Refrigeration Systems
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Industrial Refrigeration
                            
                            
                                Refrigerated Warehouse
                            
                            
                                Refrigeration
                            
                            
                                Refrigeration Equipment
                            
                            
                                Refrigeration System
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data