Global Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Report 2023: How Competitors Like Danfoss, Johnson Controls, Ingersoll-Rand and Emerson Drive Growth

Global Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market to Reach $31.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Industrial Refrigeration Systems estimated at US$18.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Compressors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.8% CAGR and reach US$7.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Condensers segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.5% CAGR



The Industrial Refrigeration Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.

Market Scope

This provided dataset offers a comprehensive analysis of the global industrial refrigeration systems market from 2014 to 2030. It includes insights into annual sales figures across various geographic regions, such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The analysis covers key segments like compressors, condensers, evaporators, controls, other components, refrigerated warehouses, chemicals/petrochemicals/pharmaceuticals, refrigerated transportation, food & beverage, as well as different refrigerant types like ammonia, CO2, and others.

The dataset not only presents recent, historic, and projected sales figures, but also includes a perspective on value sales distribution over a 16-year timeframe for each segment and region. This comprehensive dataset offers valuable insights into the growth and trends of the industrial refrigeration systems market across different industries and geographic areas.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $18.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global



