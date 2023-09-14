Global English Language Learning - Market Report 2023-2030: Impact of Competitors like Berlitz Languages, McGraw-Hill Education, Rosetta Stone Pearson and EF Education First

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "English Language Learning - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global English Language Learning Market to Reach $70.7 Billion by 2030

The global market for English Language Learning estimated at US$21.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$70.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Offline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.8% CAGR and reach US$40.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Online segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.6% CAGR



The English Language Learning market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 13.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR.

Market Scope

This dataset offers a comprehensive analysis of the global English language learning market from 2014 to 2030. It covers various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The analysis includes segments such as businesses & institutional learners, offline learners, online learners, blended learners, and individual learners.

The dataset presents recent, historic, and projected annual sales figures in US$ million, along with the percentage compound annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the years 2022 through 2030.

Additionally, it provides a 16-year perspective on value sales distribution for each segment and region across the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. This dataset offers valuable insights into the trends and growth of the English language learning market across different learner categories and regions.



Select Competitors (Total 17 Featured) -

Berlitz Languages, Inc.

Edusoft Ltd.

EF Education First

Global Education Limited

HAWO English International, Inc.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH)

inlingua International Ltd.

Linguatronics, LC

McGraw-Hill Education

New Channel International Education Group Limited

New Oriental Education & Technology Group

OKpanda, Inc.

Pearson English Language Teaching (ELT)

Rosetta Stone Ltd.

Sanako Corporation

Sanoma Group

SANS Inc.

Shenzhen METEN International Education & Technology Co. Ltd.

Transparent Language, Inc.

TutorABC Inc

Vipkid

Voxy, Inc.

WSE Hong Kong Limited

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 263 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $21.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $70.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.2% Regions Covered Global



