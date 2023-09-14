Global Internet Advertising Market Report 2023-2027: Riding the Digital Wave - The Phenomenal Growth Trajectory of Internet Advertising

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet Advertising Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global internet advertising market has achieved remarkable growth, with its value surging from $418.48 billion in 2022 to an impressive $472.81 billion in 2023, showcasing a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. While the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has temporarily hindered global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, this dynamic market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching an estimated $737.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.8%.

Unveiling Market Insights

Presenting a significant addition to a comprehensive series by [Your Company Name], the internet advertising market research report offers a wealth of insights, encompassing global market size, regional distribution, competitive analysis, detailed market segments, current trends, and prospective opportunities. This report serves as a vital resource, providing readers with an in-depth examination of both the current state and future landscape of the internet advertising industry.

Technological Evolution Takes Center Stage

A pivotal trend steering the internet advertising market is the surge in technological advancements. Prominent industry players are actively introducing novel technologies to enhance productivity and maintain their competitive edge. An exemplar of this is Google Ads, a Google-developed online advertising platform, which unveiled Search Ads 360 in February 2022. This groundbreaking platform handles an unprecedented volume of data, fostering new enterprise innovations while facilitating centralized and scalable user operations. It also supports immediate management for new Google Ads features, including performance max and discovery campaigns.

Strategic Acquisitions Reshape Industry Landscape

In September 2021, Azerion, a Netherlands-based digital entertainment and media platform, made an impactful acquisition. The company acquired Sublime, a Paris-based creative solutions provider, to fortify its digital advertising platform. This strategic move bolsters Azerion's position, enhancing its capacity to deliver effective advertising solutions.

Global Reach and Emerging Markets

While North America stood as the largest region in the internet advertising market in 2022, Asia-Pacific is poised to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Diverse Geographical Coverage

The report extensively covers countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA. This comprehensive analysis offers valuable insights into unique market dynamics and growth prospects in each region.

Rising Internet Penetration Fuels Market Expansion

Increasing internet penetration is projected to be a key driver of internet advertising market growth. The widespread availability of the internet has revolutionized accessibility to information, bringing the world to users' fingertips. This transformative capability has altered marketing by enabling personalized and immersive campaigns for consumers. Notably, a report by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in June 2021 highlighted a 10.2% increase in internet users in 2020. Internet usage in Africa and the Asia-Pacific region experienced significant growth, increasing by 23% and 24% respectively between 2019 and 2021. These trends signify the transformative impact of rising internet penetration on the internet advertising market.

Comprehensive Market Scope

The internet advertising market encompasses revenue generated through internet ads, including email marketing and native advertising. The market value also includes related goods and services provided by the service provider. This comprehensive report offers insights into market trends, growth patterns, and dynamics.

Major players in the Internet Advertising market are

Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd

Google LLC

Baidu Inc.

Microsoft corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc

Facebook Inc

Twitter Inc

Verizon Communication Inc

Hulu LLC

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Linkedin

eBay Inc.

Yahoo Inc.

InMobi

Smaato Inc

Epom Ltd.

Mobvista Co. Ltd.

Mintegral

Key Reasons to Invest in the Report

This comprehensive report equips businesses with the necessary insights to:

Gain a global perspective across 50+ geographies

Comprehend the impact of COVID-19 on the market and its subsequent recovery

Evaluate the ramifications of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on commodity supply and global markets

Quantify the influence of heightened global inflation on market growth

Develop regional and country-specific strategies backed by localized data and analysis

Identify high-potential growth segments for investment

Outperform competitors through forecast data and market trends

Gauge customer preferences based on the latest market shares

Benchmark performance against key industry players

Enhance presentations with reliable data and high-quality analysis for both internal and external stakeholders

Key Insights Addressed

The report addresses fundamental questions that shape industry understanding:

Where is the largest and fastest-growing internet advertising market?

How does the market align with the broader economy, demographics, and similar markets?

What forces will shape the market's future?

The report encapsulates market characteristics, size, growth trajectories, segmentation, competitive landscape, market shares, and strategies. It offers a comprehensive analysis of historical and forecasted market growth by geography, empowering businesses to make informed decisions.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $472.81 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $737.4 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lcvej

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment