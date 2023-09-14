Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market Research Report 2023-2028: Visualizing Medical Research - Rising R&D Investments Boost Clinical Trial Imaging

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market by Software & Service (Operational Imaging, Trial Design), Modality (CT, MRI, X-Ray, PET, Ultrasound, ECHO), Therapeutic Area (Infectious, Oncology, CNS, CVD), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CROs) & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical trial imaging market is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2028 from USD 1.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The market's expansion is propelled by factors including the expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, escalated research and development investments, and the proliferation of Contract Research Organizations (CROs). On the other hand, the high implementation cost of the imaging system and the high cost of clinical trials are the major factors hindering the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The service segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the clinical trial imaging market, by service & software, during the forecast period

The clinical trial imaging market is segmented into services and software based on product. In 2022, the service segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the clinical trial imaging market. Based on type, the services segment is further classified into operational imaging services, reader analysis services, system & technical support services, and trial design consulting services. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the rising R&D spending, expanding clinical trials, and the demand for new disease treatment and diagnostics.

Medical device manufacturers segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on end user, the clinical trial imaging market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, medical devices manufacturers, contract research organizations, academic and government research institutes, and other end users. In 2022, the medical device manufacturers segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the increasing R&D expenditure and R&D activities by medical device manufacturers and the expanding medical devices market are the primary growth drivers of the medical device manufacturers segment.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region clinical trial imaging market

The global clinical trial imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The surge in research and development investments and the growing inclination towards outsourcing pharmaceutical research to emerging Asian nations are the pivotal catalysts propelling the market's expansion.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing R&D Spending

Growth of Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Increasing Number of CROs

Restraints

High Implementation Cost of Imaging Systems

Opportunities

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Development of Innovative Imaging Modalities, Contrast Agents, Molecular Probes, and Radiopharmaceuticals

Challenges

High Cost of Clinical Trials

