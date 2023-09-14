Unleashing the Future of Virtual Reality: VR Content Creation Market Soars

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "VR Content Creation: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the world of Virtual Reality (VR), content is king. The VR Content Creation Report brings to light the astounding growth trajectory of the VR Content Creation market. From a valuation of $1.9 Billion in 2022, the sector is predicted to skyrocket to an impressive $288.9 Billion by 2030.

A significant revelation from the report is the domination of the Software/Application segment, poised to grow at a phenomenal 88.3% CAGR. This points towards an increasing demand for sophisticated VR software applications and innovative solutions.

Region-wise, while the US remains a dominant player with a market size of $567.6 Million in 2022, China is racing ahead, forecasted to grow at an 81.5% CAGR. Not far behind, Japan, Canada, and Germany are set to be crucial markets in the VR Content Creation space.

The detailed report sheds light on market dynamics, major competitors, and provides an in-depth analysis spanning 2014-2030

The Global VR Content Creation market has been extensively analyzed across different geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The analysis spans from 2014 to 2030, with specific attention given to the years 2022 through 2030.

The research delves into various sectors of VR content creation, such as Software/Applications, Services, Real-Estate, Engineering, Healthcare, Gaming, Media & Entertainment, Retail, and Other End-Uses. Each sector's growth is assessed independently, with data presented in terms of annual sales in US$ thousand and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the mentioned timeframe. A distinctive breakdown of value sales percentages is also provided for the years 2023 and 2030 across the regions. Overall, the data reflects a comprehensive view of the VR content creation landscape, highlighting potential growth areas and offering insight into market trends and dynamics for stakeholders.



The report profiles key players including:

360 Labs LLC

Blippar

Elysian Studio Private Limited

Koncept VR

Matterport, Inc.

MATTERVR

Panedia Pty Ltd.

Subvrsive, Inc.

Vizor

Voxelus

WeMakeVR

Wevr

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $288.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 87.4% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rco6jp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment