SAMPO PLC PRESS RELEASE 14 September 2023 at 2:00 pm



Mandatum’s Investor event 2023: Strategy focused on growth and stable capital distribution

Mandatum will host an Investor event today, on 14 September 2023, in Helsinki. The programme includes presentations on the company’s strategy, strengths, and financial targets.

Mandatum will be separated from Sampo Group through a partial demerger on 1 October 2023, as approved by Sampo’s Annual General Meeting on 17 May 2023. Trading in Mandatum shares on Nasdaq Helsinki is expected to commence on 2 October 2023.

- The demerger will create an independent Mandatum, well placed to build on its position as a leading Finnish financial services provider. We have ambitious plans to leverage our investment expertise to grow in capital light products, while our capital-intensive traditional with-profits book generates stable cash flow. I am excited about the opportunity to take our story to investors, says Patrick Lapveteläinen, Chair of the Board of Directors of Mandatum.

Mandatum is one of the leading financial services providers in Finland*, with a long track record and strong position in the life insurance and wealth management markets. The company offers a broad range of complementary products and services to a wide range of corporate, institutional, and retail customers.

Financial targets

Over the medium-term, Mandatum aims to achieve annual net flows equal to at least 5 per cent of unit-linked and other client assets under management.

Over the medium-term, Mandatum is targeting a solvency ratio between 170–200 per cent.

Mandatum aims to distribute EUR 500 million in dividends to shareholders between 2024–2026, with potential for extra capital distributions.

Mandatum’s Investor event begins today at 3 pm Finnish time (1 pm UK time) and the live webcast is available at www.sampo.com/demerger .





