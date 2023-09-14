AI Assistant Simplifying Daily Life

LONDON , Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online Blockchain plc, the London-listed incubator of technology applications, announces the latest details and developments on Synthia, its AI whole-life assistant.





Synthia, currently in early alpha testing, is powered by a variety of cutting-edge large language models (LLMs) including some of the same technologies used by Open AI’s ChatGPT. It is designed to make life more efficient, productive and easy for busy executives and is already helping users arrange their communication channels into a single stream. The AI assistant now has full SMS integration in addition to its voice and emailing capabilities and can send and receive text messages on behalf of the user as well as perform numerous information retrieval tasks.

Examples of features and tasks that Synthia AI can currently undertake include:

Set up meetings, send calendar invites, obtain a list of events in the diary and schedule tasks to be performed at a later time Check information and deliver a host of research-based tasks HTML/Web scraping - can retrieve and summarise the textual content of a specified webpage and answer specific questions about it Safe or Scam? - can perform a reputation check on a specified URL to determine if it may potentially be a scam PDF scraping - given a PDF document, can answer questions or perform a task based on the text content for example providing a summary YouTube video answers - given a YouTube video, can answer questions or perform a task based on the subtitles such as writing a short user guide document Create images - with a given prompt can create an image corresponding to the prompt's subject Each person's assistant now has its own configurable settings and unique phone number and email address. Users can name their assistant, set their primary language and time zone, and set auto speak Multi-language support Send/receive SMS and voice calls as well as email a specified address with a context-appropriate subject and body

The AI assistant utilises an innovative proprietary plugin system and has access to a wide range of different APIs and services such as WolframAlpha and Bing Web Search. In an improvement on ChatGPT, the AI assistant can contextually understand tasks and choose which plugins to employ to obtain information from the most appropriate source. It is then able to integrate multiple responses and intelligently formulate them in a single chat window. Synthia AI can answer various queries related to live information, general knowledge, finance, people, places, books, popular culture and more; everything from checking the weather in a given location to finding the best restaurants and getting the spot price for gold.



Multi-language support has also been added and includes English, French, Polish, Spanish, Italian, German, Dutch, Russian and Portuguese. Synthia automatically translates text/voice from one language into another so two users speaking in different languages can seamlessly interact via their AI assistants in their native tongues. In the latest alpha version, the team is currently experimenting with enabling users to interact with their executive assistant via verbal conversations. Utilising the latest cutting-edge AI powered voice models from ElevenLabs, Synthia can answer back in a variety of languages.



Anyone interested in testing Synthia AI assistant can join here: https://synthia.cc/

