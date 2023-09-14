Orion Group Holdings, Inc. to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on September 21

HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the “Company”), a leading specialty construction company, announced today that CEO Travis Boone and CFO Scott Thanisch will participate in the Sidoti September Virtual Investor Conference on September 20 and September 21, 2023. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will present on Thursday, September 21, from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time, and management will also meet virtually with investors during the two-day conference.



The live webcast of the group presentation can be accessed on Orion’s investor website at https://www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com .

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company’s marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including place and finish, site prep, layout, forming, and rebar placement for large commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas. https://www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com .

