Global Small Gas Engines Market 2023-2032: Rising Demand for Outdoor Power Equipment Boosts Small Gas Engines Market

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Gas Engines Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Equipment, By Displacement, By End User, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report forecasts that the market size is set to attain USD 4.23 billion by 2032, unveiling invaluable insights into current market dynamics and a meticulous analysis of future growth prospects.

Market Dynamics:

The small gas engines market is driven by several key factors, making it a dynamic and promising industry segment. Small gas engines find extensive applications in diverse sectors, including construction and sports industries, contributing to their upward growth trajectory. These versatile engines are used in construction equipment such as concrete mixers, pumps, and compactors. The growth of the construction industry, especially in emerging markets, propels the demand for such equipment, consequently fostering the expansion of the small gas engines market. In 2020, the construction market's value stood at a staggering USD 6.4 trillion, and by 2030, this figure is projected to surge to USD 14.4 trillion, ushering in a multitude of opportunities for market growth.

The sports industry is another major beneficiary of small gas engines, powering various equipment like lawn mowers, generators, and outdoor power tools. As the sporting sector continues its upward trajectory, the demand for these equipment items surges in tandem, thereby creating a lucrative avenue for small gas engine market growth. Additionally, the sporting industry necessitates substantial maintenance and repair work for the equipment fueled by small gas engines, thereby cultivating an ancillary market for manufacturers. Replacement parts and repairs are indispensable to maintain the efficiency of this equipment. Notably, the US sporting industry expanded by an average of 6.7% yearly from 2018 to 2023, exhibiting particularly substantial growth between 2020 and 2021. Remarkably, the US sporting goods industry has outpaced the national economy's growth rate.

Report Highlights:

The "Small Gas Engines Market Report" encompasses a plethora of insights and analysis, providing readers with a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape. The report's highlights include:

Snow Blowers segment poised for accelerated growth due to surging demand for outdoor power equipment.

The 101 cc - 400 cc segment holds a substantial market share, driven by increasing demand for recreational vehicles and powersports equipment.

Gardening segment predicted to command significant revenue share, fueled by the rising popularity of home gardening and landscaping.

Asia Pacific (APAC) expected to witness remarkable growth owing to its burgeoning population and escalating energy and power demands.

North America is anticipated to dominate the revenue share during the study period due to increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable solutions and outdoor activities.

Key Players in the Small Gas Engines Market:

The global players in the small gas engines market include:

CHONGQING RATO

Koki

Generac Power Systems

Lifan Power

Chongqing Winyou Power

Segmentation Overview:

The small gas engines market report is meticulously segmented based on equipment, displacement, end user, and region:

Small Gas Engines, Equipment Outlook:

Lawnmowers

Chainsaw

String Trimmer

Hedge Trimmer

Portable Generator

Tillers

Concrete Vibrators

Concrete Screeds

Leaf Blowers

Snow Blowers

Pressure Washer

Edgers

Small Gas Engines, Displacement Outlook:

20 cc - 100 cc

101 cc - 400 cc

401 cc - 650 cc

Small Gas Engines, End User Outlook:

Gardening

Construction

Industrial

Small Gas Engines, Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Drivers and Opportunities:

The small gas engines market is propelled by various drivers and opportunities, including:

Growing demand for outdoor power equipment with low-emission and fuel-efficient capabilities.

Increased innovation in the development of efficient gas engines.

Challenges and Restraints:

However, the market also faces certain challenges and restraints, such as uncertainties in international fossil fuel prices and concerns about the environmental impact of small gas engines.

Competitive Portfolio:

Noteworthy players in the small gas engines market include:

Briggs & Stratton

Honda Motor

Kohler

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Yamaha Motor

Kubota

Liquid Combustion Technology

KIPOR

Champion Power Equipment

Fuzhou Launtop M&E

Loncin

MARUYAMA

Fujian Jinjiang Sanli Engine

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

Sinoquip Power

Lombardini Srl.

In-Depth Analysis and Strategic Insights:

The "Small Gas Engines Market Report" serves as a beacon of insight, offering readers a thorough understanding of market dynamics, growth drivers, and industry players. As the global small gas engines market is poised to achieve remarkable growth, this report equips businesses with the information necessary to make informed strategic decisions and harness the potential of this burgeoning industry segment.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 116 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.86 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $4.23 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global





