UAE Dietary Supplements Market 2023-2028: Ambrosial Nutrifood, Glanbia & Vitabiotics Ride At-Home Fitness Trend to Fuel Market Growth

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Dietary Supplements Market By Product Type (Vitamin, Combination Dietary Supplement, Herbal Supplement, Fish Oil & Omega Fatty Acid, Protein, Other), By Form, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dietary supplements market in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is projected to experience remarkable growth, with a forecasted Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.51% during the period of 2024 to 2028. Several key factors contribute to this growth, including the increasing health consciousness among individuals and the rise of gyms and wellness centers in the region.

Rising Health Awareness and Wellness Facilities

Growing awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle and the proliferation of gyms and wellness centers are major drivers behind the expansion of the UAE dietary supplements market. People are becoming more cognizant of maintaining their health, and fitness facilities are becoming increasingly accessible, fueling the demand for dietary supplements.

Vitamin D Deficiency and Health Concerns

The Dubai Health Authority's report highlighting vitamin D deficiency among 90% of the UAE population emphasizes the need for dietary supplements to address nutritional gaps. Vitamin D deficiency is associated with an increased risk of Type I and II diabetes, particularly among newborns. This serves as a catalyst for the uptake of dietary supplements in the UAE.

Diverse Forms and Benefits of Dietary Supplements

Dietary supplements come in various forms such as capsules, tablets, powders, liquids, and bars. These supplements are intended to fill nutritional gaps in people's diets and offer several benefits. They play a crucial role in supporting overall health and wellness, bridging nutrient deficiencies, and enhancing athletic performance and recovery.

At-Home Fitness Trend and COVID-19 Impact

The at-home fitness trend, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has contributed to the growing demand for dietary supplements. As people turned to home workouts during lockdowns and restrictions, the need for supplements to support fitness and health goals increased. Moreover, the shift towards self-care, exercise, and wellness during the pandemic has driven interest in dietary supplements.

Government Initiatives and Favorable Regulations

Government support, including favorable regulations and campaigns, has propelled the dietary supplements market. Regulations ensure quality control, safety, and labeling standards for supplements. The UAE government has undertaken initiatives to enhance public health, reduce obesity rates, improve nutrition, and promote dietary supplements.

Expanding E-Commerce Channels

The expansion of e-commerce platforms has revolutionized the dietary supplements market. E-commerce provides convenience, accessibility, and a wide variety of choices to consumers. It allows access to international brands and products that might not be available in local physical stores, boosting consumer options and market growth.

Growing Focus on Chronic Disease Management

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular issues is driving demand for dietary supplements that can help manage or prevent these conditions. Consumers are seeking supplements that support overall health and address specific concerns like joint pain and digestive issues.

Increasing Consumer Awareness

Growing awareness among consumers about the benefits of dietary supplements, facilitated by influencers, celebrities, and government campaigns, has also contributed to market growth. As people become more health-conscious, they are actively seeking ways to improve their health and wellness.

Company Profiles

Bayer Middle East L.L.C

Nestle S.A- (Nestle UAE LLC)

Vitabiotics Ltd- (New Country Healthcare LLC).

NOW Health Group, Inc- (New Country Healthcare LLC)

Haleon Plc

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc- (Amcan International Group)

Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries P.S.C- (JULPHAR)

Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Inc- (Amcan International Group)

Ambrosial Nutrifood Ltd

Abbott Laboratories S.A.

Conclusion

The UAE dietary supplements market is poised for significant growth due to rising health awareness, increasing gym and wellness center availability, vitamin deficiency concerns, various forms and benefits of dietary supplements, the at-home fitness trend, government support, e-commerce expansion, focus on chronic disease management, and consumer awareness. These factors collectively contribute to the projected CAGR of 7.51% during 2024-2028. The market is responding to the evolving health needs and preferences of UAE consumers, creating opportunities for supplement manufacturers and providers to cater to this growing demand for health and wellness products.



