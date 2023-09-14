CCAB ANNOUNCES 2023 PAR CERTIFIED COMPANIES

Toronto, Ontario, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) announced today 24 prominent Canadian corporations to be recognized at the West Coast Business Forum Award Dinner, being held October 19, for achieving certification in Progressive Aboriginal Relations (PAR).

Over 200 companies participate in PAR, a CCAB certification program that confirms corporate performance in Indigenous relations. PAR Certified Companies undergo rigorous independent certification to confirm they are acting to establish strong and on-going working relationships that create wealth for Indigenous businesses and communities.

“We are proud that a growing number of companies have committed to working collaboratively across cultures for progressive Indigenous relations,” said CCAB President & CEO Tabatha Bull. “This dedication advances economic reconciliation by providing opportunities for the employment of Indigenous peoples into all levels of positions, including leadership and executive opportunities. It also promotes the involvement of Indigenous companies in their supply chains and creates partnerships with Indigenous communities for a stronger Canadian economy.”

Congratulations to the following PAR-certified members:

Gold Certification Silver Certification Bronze Certification Aramark Remote Workplace Services Ltd. Aecon Nuclear Clark Builders ATCO Structure and Logistics Ltd. Ernst and Young (EY) Horizon North (subsidiary of Dexterra) Bouchier Group Fortis BC Energy Inc. Lakeside Process Controls BMO Financial Group WSP Canada Inc. Life Benefits Solutions Inc. Bruce Power KPMG Canada Brook McIlroy Inc. PME Inc. Cameco Corporation Ricoh Canada Inc. Civeo Canada LP Promation Nuclear Ltd. ESS Support Services Hydro One Inc. Leaders International Executive Search – Indigenous Markets Mosaic Forest Management

The PAR program includes an online management and reporting tool that supports participating companies’ efforts towards progressive improvement in Indigenous relations. CCAB member companies build a framework that enables them to achieve certification in Indigenous relations at the bronze, silver, or gold level.

As a premier corporate social responsibility program, a high level of assurance is provided through the independent, third-party verification of company reports on measurable outcomes and initiatives in four performance areas: Leadership Actions, Employment, Business Development, and Community Relationships. These verified reports are then reviewed by an independent jury of Indigenous business leaders who assign the final certification level.

“We would like to extend a special thank you to the independent Indigenous business leaders who generously volunteered their time to participate as jury members to maintain the integrity of this process,” said Tabatha Bull.

About Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business

Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business is committed to the full participation of Indigenous peoples in Canada’s economy. A national, non-partisan association, CCAB offers knowledge, resources and programs to both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal owned companies that foster economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information visit www.ccab.com.

-30-