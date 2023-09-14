Global Tissue Diagnostics Market 2023 Thrives as Aging Population Spurs Demand for Diagnostic Services

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tissue Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tissue diagnostics market achieved a size of US$ 5.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand significantly in the coming years. The market is expected to reach US$ 7.5 billion by 2028, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Tissue diagnostics involve the analysis and testing of specific tissue samples to provide valuable biological context for the diagnosis of diseases. These diagnostic methods play a crucial role in detecting various medical conditions, including cancer and inflammatory disorders, by accurately identifying the type and degree of malignancy.

Tissue diagnostics are known for their high accuracy, cost-effectiveness, and versatility, with techniques such as core and open biopsy being commonly used. Advanced technologies like immunohistochemistry (IHC), in situ hybridization (ISH), digital pathology, and special staining are also increasingly utilized for these diagnoses.

The steady growth of the geriatric population worldwide, driven by declining fertility rates and increased life expectancy, is a significant factor contributing to the market's expansion. Older adults are more susceptible to chronic diseases, leading to an increased need for regular check-ups and diagnoses. Lifestyle changes, including alterations in dietary patterns, increased alcohol consumption, and reduced physical activity, have resulted in a rise in the incidence of various lifestyle diseases. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of various types of cancers across age groups has led to a surge in demand for tissue diagnostic services.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of key trends in each sub-segment of the global tissue diagnostics market, along with forecasts at both the global and regional levels from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on product type, technology, disease, and end-user.

Breakdown by Product Type:

Instruments

Consumables

Breakdown by Technology:

Immunohistochemistry

In Situ Hybridization

Digital Pathology and Workflow Management

Special Staining

Breakdown by Disease:

Breast Cancer

Gastric Cancer

Lymphoma

Prostate Cancer

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Others

Breakdown by End-User:

Hospitals

Research Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Breakdown by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape of the market, featuring key players such as Roche, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Merck, Sakura Finetek Japan, Abcam, BD, Qiagen, Bio SB, Biogenex, Cell Signaling Technology, and others.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global tissue diagnostics market performed, and what are the growth prospects for the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global tissue diagnostics industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global tissue diagnostics industry?

What are the market segments based on product type, technology, disease, and end-user?

What are the driving factors and challenges in the tissue diagnostics industry?

Who are the key players in the global tissue diagnostics market, and what is the level of competition?

What are the profit margins in the tissue diagnostics industry?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $7.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pdj5bh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment