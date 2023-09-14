Collaborative Robot Market Size is Anticipated to Grow USD 33.95 Billion at a CAGR of 41.3% by 2031 - Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global collaborative robot market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 41.3% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 33.95 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for collaborative robots is expected to close at US$ 2.8 billion.



The global demand for automation across industries, including manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and agriculture, has surged the growth of the collaborative robots market as collaborative robot offer cost-effective and flexible automation solutions, making them ideal for addressing this demand.

The demand for collaborative robots is high, particularly in industries like electronics manufacturing and food production as collaborative robots enhance product quality by performing precise and consistent tasks.

Cobots are mostly used in logistics for tasks such as picking, packing, and palletizing goods. They can assist human workers in lifting heavy items and moving them within the facility, reducing the risk of musculoskeletal injuries.

In a nutshell, the Transparency Market Research Report is essential reading for start-ups, individuals in the industry, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone seeking to gain insight into this particular sector. Take a brief look at it: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/collaborative-robots-market.html

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 1.01 Bn Estimated Value US$ 33.95 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 41.3% Forecast Period 2021-2031 No. of Pages 156 Pages Market Segmentation Payload, Application, End-use Industry Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered ABB Ltd., Bosch Rexroth AG, Denso Wave Incorporated, FANUC America Corporation, KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Rethink Robotics GmbH, Stäubli International AG, Techman Robot Inc., Universal Robots AS, Yaskawa America, Inc.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the collaborative robot market was valued at US$ 2.0 billion

By pay load, 6 – 10 segments to account for the highest share during the forecast period.

Based on the end-use industry, the logistics segment accounts for the highest market share as collaborative robots are extensively used for pick & and place activities in logistics.

Based on application, the material handling segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period, due to the increased automation of the most physically demanding, hazardous, repetitive, and monotonous tasks on a production line.

Collaborative Robot Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Growing demand for cobots in non-industrial applications such as healthcare, education, and customer service, contributing to the market's growth.

Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms enhances cobots' capabilities, enabling them to perform more complex tasks, adapt to changing conditions, and work more intelligently alongside human operators.

The market's best insights begin with a simple request – get your sample now: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=15536

Collaborative Robot Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to account for the highest share of the collaborative robot’s market during the forecast period. The market in the region is driven by a strong manufacturing base. The increasing focus on automation and robust R&D activities contribute to the growth of the collaborative robot market.

The Asia Pacific collaborative robot market is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing emphasis on automation, a growing manufacturing sector, and a large labor force shortage are driving market demand in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The collaborative robot market is highly consolidated with the presence of a few market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global collaborative robot market report:

ABB Ltd.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Denso Wave Incorporated

FANUC America Corporation

KUKA AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

OMRON Corporation

Rethink Robotics GmbH

Stäubli International AG

Techman Robot Inc.

Universal Robots AS

Yaskawa America, Inc.

Key Developments in the Collaborative Robot Market

FANUC has been investing in the development of cobots with higher payloads and increased reach to cater to a broader range of applications.The company is actively working on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities into its cobots to enhance their adaptive and collaborative capabilities.

ABB has expanded its cobot offerings, including the introduction of the collaborative robot YuMi, designed for precision assembly and small parts handling tasks. ABB has also been focusing on software solutions to improve cobot programming and ease of integration with existing manufacturing systems.

KUKA has been collaborating with various industrial automation companies to develop specialized cobot applications for industries such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics manufacturing. The company is working on improving cobot safety features and human-robot collaboration capabilities.

Yaskawa Motoman, a division of Yaskawa Electric, has launched new cobot models designed for tasks like packaging, material handling, and machine tending. Yaskawa is investing in the development of user-friendly programming interfaces and vision systems for its cobots.

For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=15536

Collaborative Robot Market – Key Segments

Payload

Up to 5 Kg

6 -10 Kg

Above 10 Kg



Application

Packaging

Material Handling

Inspection & Quality Testing

Assembly

Machine Tending

Welding

Others (Dispensing, Load Transfer, etc.)



End-use Industry

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Aerospace

Plastic and Polymers

Metals and Machining

Logistics

Others (Healthcare, Research & Academia, etc.)



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Transparency Market Research constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Optoelectronics Market Growth Analysis [2023-2031] | Industry Share, Trends

Image Sensor Market from 2023 to 2031 – Market Growth Analysis, Future Scenario

Advanced Materials for Electronics Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com