Coil Coatings Market Expected 4.7% CAGR by 2033 Amid Rising Demand for Durable and Aesthetically Pleasing Surfaces | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The coil coatings market size is forecasted to exhibit a 4.7% CAGR through 2033. The industry’s size is predicted to increase from US$ 5.24 billion in 2023 to US$ 8.29 billion by 2033.



The technical coil coatings available in the market are cost-effective and efficient ways to pre-paint aluminum and steel substrates in various industries, including construction, furniture, transportation, and household appliances.

Increasing demand for enduring value and high-end aesthetics are fueling the application of coil coatings in the building and construction industry in roofing and siding, doors, ceiling grids, windows, etc.

Robust industrial development and thriving construction sector in emerging economies are augmenting the market sales of functional coil coatings. Further, the construction and renovation activities are prominently observed in the Asia Pacific region, thus giving impetus to the consumption of coil coatings.

Some of the underway construction projects in the Asia Pacific are the Hamamatsucho Shibaura 1 Chome Redevelopment project, which is valued at US$ 3,170 million. The project is expected to be accomplished by 2030 in Tokyo, Japan.

Another related project is called the Wuhan Fosun Bund Center T1 project, which includes the construction of Fosun Bund Center T1 in Wuhan, China. As a result, the surge in construction projects is anticipated to propel the demand for coil coatings in the Asia Pacific.

The market is also bolstered by the increasing demand for transport vehicles. The automotive sector in India is expected to witness solid sales in the Asia Pacific region due to the consumers' interest in personal automobiles over public transportation.

As per OICA, automobile production in India totaled 54,56,857 units in 2022, exhibiting a surge of 24% compared to 2020. As a result, the Asia Pacific industry is expected to be considerably influenced by accelerating automobile manufacturing.

Top Highlights from the Global Coil Coatings Market Report

Canada’s market is expected to fare well in the coming years as construction projects increase in the country due to heightened migration.

The coil coatings market in China is expected to swell at a considerable pace, given the surging investments in the transportation and automotive industries.

India is another key market for coil coatings due to the rising expansion of companies in the country to gain from the accelerating India’s economy.

Manufacturers have spotted Australia as a significant market that is expected to catalyze the revenues of manufacturers able to capture the market for coil coatings.

“The development of cutting-edge coatings is an emerging trend shaping coil coatings market growth.” Opines our Lead Analyst at Future Market Insights

New Innovations Unfolding in the Market

In December 2020, Sherwin-Williams Coil Coatings introduced a platform for polyester coatings called PolyPREMIER™. The company’s high-performing polyester coil coatings are combined under this master brand to make it easy for customers to specify coatings for a wide variety of applications. The coil coating formulations can be customized for different applications and end-use specifications.

In March 2021, AkzoNobel introduced TRINAR® TC, which is a novel PFOA-free PVDF coil coating system that unites 70% PVDF performance with convenient usage and better durability. The latest addition to the Coil Coatings portfolio, TRINAR® TC, offers surged scratch, stain, and abrasion resistance throughout diverse applications such as building and construction and metal roofing.

In July 2020, AkzoNobel introduced TRINAR A-CLAD, which is a new coil coating system for monumental and commercial Aluminum Composite Panels (ACPs) projects.





The key market players involved are:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

The Chemours Company

Axalta Coating Systems

PPG Industries

Becker Group

The Valspar Corporation

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

Noroo Coil Coatings

ALCEA

Dura Coat Products, Inc.

Italcoat S.r.l.

Huehoco GmbH

Jotun Group

Coil Coatings Market Segmentation

By Material Type:

Polyester

Epoxy

PVC

Plastisols

Acrylic

Polyurethane

PVDF

Silicone

By End Use:

Construction

Transportation Consumer Durable Goods Refrigerators Washing Machine Ovens & Toasters Air Conditioners Others

HVAC

Metal Furniture

Others





By Product Type:

Topcoats

Primers

Backing Coats

Others

By Application:

Steel

Aluminum

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan





