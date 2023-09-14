Flow Cytometry Global Market Forecast to 2028: Clinical Applications of Flow Cytometry to Witness Significant Growth - Industry-Academia Collaborations Spur Market Expansion

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flow Cytometry Market by Technology (Cell-based, Bead-based), Product & Service (Analyzer, Sorter, Consumables, Software), Application ((Research - Immunology, Stem cell), (Clinical - Hematology)), End User & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flow cytometry market is projected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2028 from USD 4.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of HIV/AIDS, cancer & autoimmune diseases globally is rising adoption of flow cytometry for clinical applications are some of the major factors projecting segmental growth. Additionally, the launch of technologically advanced flow cytometry products by key market players is furthermore likely to propel the market growth. In November 2021, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US) launched StarBright UltraViolet 400 Dye, fluorescent nanoparticles designed for use with a UV laser in flow cytometry applications.

Cell-based flow cytometry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Based on the technology, the flow cytometry market is cell-based and bead-based flow cytometry. Cell-based flow cytometry segment dominated the market in 2022. The dominance is attributable to the presence of technologically advanced cell-based flow cytometry products. Bead-based flow cytometry is likely to grow at a significant pace in the coming years. The rising adoption of bead-based flow cytometry and the strong emphasis of key market players on the launch of beas-based flow cytometers are likely to have a positive impact on the market growth.

Research applications segment dominated the market in 2022.

Based on the end user, the flow cytometry market is segmented into research applications, clinical applications, and industrial applications. The research application dominated the segment. However, clinical application is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Industry-academia collaborations for clinical and research application is likely to impact positively on the market. For instance, in March 2023, BD and Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR), Singapore, extended a research partnership that will help focus on deep immunophenotyping of human tissues using spectral flow cytometry panels to bring forth discoveries that can be translated into positive healthcare outcomes.

North America held the dominant share in 2022.

Geographically, the flow cytometry market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the major share of the flow cytometry market. The dominance of the North American region is owing to various factors, such as the presence of key market players in the region and the increased adoption of flow cytometry in research applications in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster pace due to a rise in funding for research and the increased focus on stem cell and clinical research.

The global flow cytometry market is projected to reach USD 7,001.8 million by 2028 from USD 4,705.1 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is mainly driven by the rising incidence of HIV/AIDS and cancer, wide applications in research for drug discovery & development, use of flow cytometry in regenerative medicine, growing public-private initiatives in immunology and immuno-oncology research, and rising technological advancements in flow cytometry instruments. However, high product pricing and complexities related to reagent development are factors expected to restrain the market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Incidence of Hiv/Aids and Cancer

Wide Applications in Research for Drug Discovery & Development

Use of Flow Cytometry in Regenerative Medicine

Growing Public-Private Initiatives in Immunology and Immuno-Oncology Research

Technological Advancements in Flow Cytometry Instruments

Restraints

High Product Pricing

Opportunities

High Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

Rising Focus on Stem Cell Research

Uptake of Recombinant DNA technology for Antibody Production

Challenges

Complexities Related to Reagent Development

Shortage of Skilled Professionals



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 319 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global

