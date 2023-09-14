Global Diesel Market and Biodiesel Market to Garner Revenue of $243.99 Bn by 2030 and $87.36 Bn by 2032 Respectively, Driven by Surging Demand Across Several Industries, States Extrapolate

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report published by Extrapolate, the Global Diesel Market size is anticipated to reach USD 243.99 billion by 2030 from USD 178.01 billion in 2022, exhibiting around 4.02% CAGR through the forecast period of 2023-2030. The diesel engine is more efficient and emits fewer greenhouse gasses compared to gasoline engines. Due to its recent price stability, diesel has become a preferable fuel choice for motorists aiming to reduce fuel expenses, which is boosting market growth.

Diesel engines, which are renowned for their tremendous power production, are perfect for heavy-duty operations such as operating trucks and construction equipment. Additionally, in several non-American nations, diesel is considered a more cost-effective option as it is exempt from federal excise taxes. It serves as a budget-friendly option for people looking to reduce fuel costs.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the global diesel market are estimated to focus on collaborations as their key strategy to expand their global reach. For instance, Reliance Industries Limited and BP Plc inked a deal in August 2019 to sell petrol, diesel, and other retail fuels. According to reports, Reliance Industries Limited holds a 51% stake in the joint venture, leaving BP with a 49% stake.

Key Players Operating in Global Diesel Market are:

Chevron Corporation

BP plc.

ConocoPhillips Company

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Neste

Shell plc

LUKOIL

Eni S.p.A.

McDermott.

PT Pertamina(Persero)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd

Market Segmentation:

By Application

Marine

Railway

Automotive

Others

Rising International Trade Between Developing Nations to Fuel Demand in Marine Sector

On the basis of application, the marine segment accounted for the largest share of the global diesel market and is expected to continue to lead the market through the estimated period. The segment’s growth is primarily attributable to the increasing international trade between various developing countries. Furthermore, surging demand for economically viable, reliable, fuel-efficient, and highly durable products is propelling segmental expansion.

Additionally, the growing focus on system development within the shipping sector, along with a considerable shift towards diesel engines, is expected to bolster segment expansion during the forecast period.

By Type

1 Diesel Fuel

2 Diesel Fuel

Increasing Global Environmental Pollution to Fuel Demand for 2 Diesel Fuels

In terms of type, the 2 diesel fuel segment is expected to dominate the global diesel market in the upcoming years. The increasing global environmental pollution is driving the adoption of low-sulfur diesel fuels, which is anticipated to support the segment’s growth. Moreover, the demand for 2 diesel fuel in the Asia Pacific is expected to rise as a result of the surging sales in the automotive sector and the growing use of crude oil and refined products in developing nations such as India and China.

Enhanced Fuel Efficiency Across Industries Spurs Market Growth

The maritime, construction, healthcare, mining, telecommunications, forestry, and agricultural industries are just a few of the global sectors that use diesel engines widely due to their superior operational performance. They are also becoming more popular in heavy-duty and commercial vehicles due to their higher fuel efficiency when compared to gasoline engines. This plays a pivotal role in driving market expansion and the overall prosperity of the automotive industry. Furthermore, modern diesel engines boast lower maintenance costs and reduced noise levels, addressing concerns that were prevalent in earlier generations.

Surging Carbon Emissions and Noisy Fuel Engines to Restrain Market Expansion

The increase in noise pollution attributes globally is likely to hamper the expansion of the fuel industry. Diesel engines, being heavier and having a more intricate viscosity compared to petrol engines, result in coarser and less stable diesel fuel. Consequently, these factors are expected to impede the growth of the diesel fuel market.

Consumer preferences are shifting towards renewable energy sources and electric automobiles due to growing environmental concerns, especially carbon monoxide emissions. The industry's expansion is predicted to be hampered by the rising demand for alternative fuel sources.

North America to Lead the Market, Fueled by High Military Spending

North America is the largest market for diesel and is anticipated to maintain its dominant position in the years to come. This is partly due to the significant military expenditure in the region, particularly by the U.S. Army. The expansion of the U.S. Army's vehicle capacity is a major driver for the increasing number of military vehicles in the region. This is projected to spur the demand for diesel fuel in North America, especially given the region's steadily rising sales of other vehicles.

For instance, the Northeastern region of North America has experienced a 33% surge in diesel prices for November 2022 deliveries, leading to increased demand. Consequently, there have been calls for the federal government to bolster the diesel supply.

Part II: Biodiesel Market

As per the latest report published by Extrapolate, the Global Biodiesel Market size is estimated to reach USD 87.36 billion by 2032 from USD 36.18 billion in 2022, recording a healthy CAGR of 9.22% over 2023-2032. The market growth is likely to be driven by government initiatives and tax breaks intended to promote the use of biodiesel. Technological advancements aimed at enhancing performance characteristics are set to contribute to the industry’s expansion.

A clean-burning substitute for diesel, biodiesel is manufactured from a range of agricultural feedstock, recycled cooking oil, and animal fats. It is compatible with diesel engines without requiring any modifications. Market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the rising demand for biodiesel to replace traditional fossil fuels in power generation and automotive applications.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players operating in the global biodiesel market are concentrating on investments with the aim of expanding their business. For instance, ExxonMobil signed an agreement in January 2022 to acquire 49.9% of Biojet AS, a start-up firm in the Norwegian biofuels sector that seeks to produce low-emissions ethanol and biofuel components using waste from wood-based building construction and forestry.

Leading companies in the global biodiesel market include:

Ag Processing Inc

Wilmar International Ltd

RB FUELS

FutureFuel Corporation

Cargill

Manuelita

Ecodiesel Colombia S.A.

ADM

Munzer Bioindustrie GmbH

Neste

Key Industry Insights:

On the basis of feedstock, the palm segment is expected to generate the highest revenue

Based on application, the fuel segment is likely to lead the market in the upcoming years

In terms of region, Europe is projected to be the largest market

Market Segmentation

By Feedstock

Soybean

Rapeseed

Palm

Poultry

Tallow

White Grease

Others

Extensive Use of Palm Oil for Biodiesel Production to Spur Demand

On the basis of feedstock, the palm segment is anticipated to generate the highest share of the global biodiesel market in the upcoming years owing to its growing use in several major regions. Countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, France, Germany, and Colombia use palm oil extensively as a feedstock for biodiesel production. Thailand and Indonesia, being significant palm oil producers responsible for over 80% of the total output, allocate a considerable share for biofuel production. Conversely, Europe depends on importing feedstock from these Asian nations, which is fostering the segment outlook.

By Application

Power Generator

Fuel

Others

Rising Global Demand for Fuel to Augment Biodiesel Market Revenue

Based on application, the fuel segment is projected to lead the global biodiesel market through the projection period, driven by its role as a substitute for crude oil in commercial vehicles. The demand for biodiesel, which emits fewer Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) compared to traditional fuels such as diesel, is set to rise. Given its biodegradable nature, lack of sulfur and aromatics, and non-toxic properties, biodiesel finds wide-ranging applications in the maritime sector, and its growth is projected to maintain a rapid CAGR in the near future.

Shift Towards Biodegradable Biofuels to Drive Market Growth

An eco-friendly and sustainable fuel alternative called biodiesel is essential in reducing climate change concerns. It's a viable alternative as it significantly lowers air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. Comparing biodiesel to traditional fossil fuels, carbon-based pollutants can be reduced by up to 50%. The shift to renewable and biodegradable biofuels as a substitute for fossil fuels, which are known for having significant greenhouse gas emissions, is a major factor driving product demand in developing countries.

High Feedstock Costs for Biodiesel Production to Pose a Challenge

The demand for biodiesel and eco-friendly fuels is spurred by the agricultural commodities market, a pivotal sector in the transportation industry. Common biodiesel raw materials include vegetable oils including soybean, canola, and palm oils. However, these materials account for between 80 and 85 percent of the cost of producing biodiesel, which is a significant challenge. The fluctuation in feedstock prices poses a significant risk to biodiesel producers, as it jeopardizes their financial sustainability. Rising feedstock prices lead to higher biodiesel costs, ultimately impacting profitability.

Europe to Dominate Market Due to Government Initiatives to Promote Use of Bio-based Sources

Europe has been the largest biodiesel market and is projected to maintain its leading position through the forthcoming period. This growth is mainly attributed to the region's early recognition of biodiesel benefits and government initiatives to promote the shift from carbon-emitting to bio-based sources. A key factor impelling biodiesel demand in Europe is Germany, the leading raw material producer among European nations.

Furthermore, the region is poised to observe sizable growth as a result of the anticipated rise in consumption driven by the affordability of raw materials. Moreover, surging environmental concerns and the demand for sustainable energy alternatives are estimated to further support regional market growth.

