LiveStock Impact, Inc., a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of BioAdaptives, Inc., Announces the Appointments of two Experts to Board of Directors

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – LiveStock Impact, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCMkts: BDPT) announced today the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors, Bruce Colclasure and Charles Timmerman, D.V.M. Both members are well recognized experts in their respective fields who are expected to bolster the effectiveness of the Board in guiding the creation of superior animal health products and sharpening the penetration of global markets.

Bruce Colclasure, Bristow, OK, is the owner of the Flying C Bar Ranch and Patriot Sales and Productions, LLC. He is a lifetime active member and a 4A Judge of the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA), founding member, judge’s director and an active member and committee member of the United States Cutting Horse Association (USCHA) and former LiveStock Impact Division President. Bruce Colclasure is proud of these lifetime credentials but what he prides himself of the most is the accomplishments in the different equine disciplines. Bruce himself has won and trained multiple World Champions as well as having a successful breeding program. He attributes a large part of his success to a fine-tuned nutrition program that makes his horses shine brighter in and out of the arena.

Bruce Colclasure states, “I am excited to serve on the Board of LiveStock Impact. Inc. at this moment when the demand for Equine All in One and the other Livestock Impact products is sharply increased. The routine use of these superior supplement formulas is, by far, the main reason why we can predictably improve the health and vitality of horses being brought to auction so that they can be sold for maximum value. We know that the vast majority of owners, once they see the amazing results of the Equine All In One supplements, choose to keep their horses on these LiveStock Impact products. We expect the increasing demand for these popular products to continue.”

Charles Timmerman, D.V.M. , a graduate of Georgia University School of Veterinary Medicine, established a veterinary clinic in 1973 in Aiken, SC, to offer care for small and large animals. Besides providing comprehensive clinical care, he has utilized a large network of veterinary specialists and laboratories to help create innovative products and test new methods for the management of various animal health problems. After his recent retirement from clinical practice, Dr. Timmerman has continued to follow a variety of research interests including advanced technologies for the diagnosis and treatment of animal vitamin deficiencies. During the past decade, Dr. Timmerman has been a central contributor of scientific and clinical guidance aimed at developing breakthrough animal health products, leading to the emergence of the LiveStock Impact Division and the eventual evolution into the wholly owned subsidiary, LiveStock Impact, Inc. He has helped design and execute numerous animal tests and has provided critical oversight to identify product efficacy and ensure product safety.

Dr. Timmerman comments, “Now that I have time to really analyze these newer technologies that offer so many benefits in animal health, I am really happy to increase my long-standing collaboration with the folks at BioAdaptives and LiveStock Impact, Inc. The ongoing research here has been impressive, and the resulting products have been proven to be safe and very effective. I look forward to being on the LiveStock Impact Board of Directors to further promote innovative products for animals.”

Edward Jacobs, M.D., LiveStock Impact, Inc., Chairman of the Board, states, ”We are very pleased to welcome both Bruce Colclasure and Dr. Charles Timmerman as distinguished new members on our Board of Directors. We anticipated that the Company will achieve a great deal more with their additional knowledge and energy. We look forward to the creation of more products and an increased contribution to global animal health.”

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. manufactures and distributes natural plant- and algal-based products that improve health and wellness for humans and animals, with an emphasis on optimizing pain relief, anti-viral activity, and immune system defense; resistance to stress; endurance; recovery from injury, illness, and exercise; and anti-aging properties. The Company’s current dietary supplement formulations are carefully selected from the best world-wide sources and utilize proprietary methods of enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients. The products for horses and dogs have also demonstrated increased general health, competitive performance enhancement, rejuvenation effects, and pain relief, as well as providing improvements in appearance. Our current product line includes PrimiLungs™, PluriPain®, SleepEZ™, MindnMemory™ and Cell Rejuven™ for humans and Canine Regen All In One™, Equine All In One™ and Equine All In One Plus™ for dogs and horses.

BioAdaptives’ common shares trade in the OTC market under the symbol BDPT. It has over 13,000 current shareholders. None of the statements about the Company’s products have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.”

Additional information can be found at www.shopbioadaptives.com or in our SEC filings at https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=bioadaptives&owner=exclude&action=getcompany

About LiveStock Impact, Inc.

LiveStock Impact, Inc. will continue with the development and distribution of health and wellness products unique for animals. Presently, products for canine and equine users provide for improved appearance and general health as well as rejuvenating the animal for overall performance. The new company will continue its efforts beginning as an operating division of BioAdaptives, Inc., but, as a wholly-owned subsidiary, will gain the corporate independence to explore new alliances, develop new markets and products, and consider new and unique solutions for growth and expansion. The new Company will continue to rely upon past science and nutrition advisors to assist in product and formulation decisions.

