American Shared Hospital Services and GK Financing Subsidiary to Attend the American Society Radiation Therapy and Oncology (ASTRO) Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – American Shared Hospital Services (ASHS) and GK Financing LLC (GKF), a subsidiary of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS), a leading provider of creative financial and turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgery and radiation oncology services, announced today that for the first time American Shared Hospital Services (ASHS) and its subsidiary, GK Financing (GKF), will not only attend as in previous years but also exhibit at the American Society Radiation Therapy and Oncology (ASTRO) annual meeting being held in San Diego, CA on October 1-4, 2023.

The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) is the largest radiation oncology society in the world, with nearly 10,000 members who are physicians, nurses, biologists, physicists, radiation therapists, dosimetrists and other health care professionals who specialize in treating patients with radiation therapies. The ASTRO Annual Meeting is a place where radiation oncology vendors provide and exhibit products and services to help patients in the fight against cancer using the latest software, imaging modalities, and Radiation Treatment systems.

With its focus on making the best healthcare technology accessible to patients and supporting healthcare equity for all, ASHS and GKF will have a booth to meet current customers, prospects, strategic partners, and major OEMs in person. ASHS and GKF will show its creative financial and turnkey solution offerings to key decision makers, radiation oncologists, radiation therapists, medical physicists, and departmental Administrators to educate and inform attendees on how ASHS and GKF can help them obtain the latest medical treatment devices with no capital outlay.

Peter Gaccione, CEO of American Shared Hospital Services and President of GK Financing, stated, "This is a key milestone for us to attend this important annual conference in person and have a dedicated booth to hold informative and educational meetings with attendees, including our current customers and key OEM's attending ASTRO. In past years, ASHS and GKF attended this meeting as attendees, but now as an exhibitor, we have the opportunity to directly market the successful financial and turnkey solutions we provide as an agnostic company that works with all major medical device vendors in radiation oncology."

In conjunction with this year’s ASTRO meeting, the annual meeting of the American Society of Radiation Technologist (ASRT) will also be held. This Radiation Therapy Conference brings together radiation therapists, medical dosimetrists, and other leading radiation oncology experts from around the world who are driving innovation and the future of the profession.

In addition, the Society for Radiation Oncology Administrators (SROA) will also hold their annual meeting in conjunction with this year’s ASTRO. Since 1984, SROA has provided a supportive network of expertise for radiation oncology administrators to improve and advance their management of organizational operations, finance, research, and human resources.

Ranjit Pradhan, Head of Marketing and Customer Advocacy for ASHS and GKF, added, "It’s not often when three (3) major Societies come together in one location, and by having a dedicated booth here at ASTRO, we have been able to prearrange meetings at the show. We plan to show our existing and potential customers firsthand what we can offer in regard to upgrading their current Gamma Knife products, informing them on best practices that we have seen work successfully at other sites, and to hear more about any current issues facing treatment facilities in today's environment. In addition, with attendees from ASTRO, ASRT, and SROA all together in one location, we have the opportunity to meet the decisions makers and medical expertise that work in areas of radiation and radiosurgery and inform them on how we can also provide financial partnerships for MR Linacs, Proton Beam Therapy, and Linacs."

ASHS and GKF will have staff on hand to meet attendees, please visit booth #2427 to see and hear how our organization can help bring the latest medical treatment technology to your hospital or cancer center.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services (ASHS) is a leading provider of creative financial and turnkey solutions to Cancer Treatment Centers, hospitals, and large cancer networks worldwide. The company works closely with all major global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) that provide leading edge clinical treatment systems and software to treat cancer using Radiation Therapy and Radiosurgery. The company is vendor agnostic and provides financial support for a wide range of products including MR Guided Radiation Therapy Linacs, Advanced Digital Linear Accelerators, Proton Beam Therapy Systems, Brachytherapy systems and suites, and through the Company’s subsidiary, GK Financing LLC., the Leksell Gamma Knife product and services. For more information, please visit: www.ashs.com

About GK Financing, LLC

GK Financing, LLC, a subsidiary of American Shared Hospital Services in partnership with Elekta, provides creative financial and turnkey technology solutions for the Gamma Knife system. GKF is the world leader in providing Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment, a non‑invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations, and trigeminal neuralgia (facial pain). GKF offers creative payment models such as pay per treatment, payment on percentage of revenue collected, and even joint venture models. GKF provides full project management for the entire project with no capital outlay in a risk sharing model.

For more information, please visit: www.gkfinancingllc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may be deemed to contain certain forward‑looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and future plans of GK Financing and American Shared Hospital Services (including statements regarding the expected continued growth in volume of the, expansion of the Company's business, and the timing of treatments by new Gamma Knife systems) which involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks of variability of financial results between quarters, the risks of the Gamma Knife and radiation therapy businesses, and the risks of the timing, financing, and operations of the Company business. Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial condition, results of operations and future plans of American Shared Hospital Services is included in the filings of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10‑K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and the definitive Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Contacts:

ASHS and GK Financing

Peter Gaccione, CEO, ASHS and President, GKF

P: (628-236-4066)

pgaccione@ashs.com

PCG Advisory Group, Investor Relations

Stephanie Prince

P: (646) 863-6341

sprince@pcgadvisory.com

