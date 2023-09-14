Lumos Pharma Announced Abstract Accepted for Oral Presentation at the European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology Annual Meeting

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a biopharmaceutical company advancing an oral therapeutic candidate for moderate Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) through Phase 2 clinical trials, announced today that an abstract reviewing interim data from its OraGrowtH212 Trial has been accepted for oral presentation at the 2023 annual meeting of the European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology, to be held in The Hague, Netherlands, September 21-23, 2023.



The abstract, Deconvolution Analysis: GH secretagogue (LUM-201) enhances growth in individuals with moderate idiopathic Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (iPGHD) by enhancing endogenous GH secretion and increasing IGF-1 (Fernando Cassorla, MD, et al), will be presented in a late breaking session, Saturday, September 23, 9:30-10:30 AM CET (Local Time).

About PGHD and the Therapeutic Landscape

PGHD is the consequence of inadequate secretion of growth hormone from the pituitary gland in children resulting in low growth hormone (GH) in the body, insufficient production of downstream signaling molecules required for growth, and the subsequent lack of growth. The prevailing standard of care for PGHD consists of a daily injection of exogenous GH administered for approximately 7 years on average. Several once-weekly injectable GH therapies have recently been approved in the US and internationally to treat PGHD. LUM-201, also known as ibutamoren, is an orally administered investigational small molecule that promotes the secretion of GH from the pituitary gland and represents an opportunity for appropriately selected patients to avoid the daily or weekly injections involved with current or forthcoming therapies. LUM-201 has been observed to increase the amplitude of endogenous pulsatile GH secretion, which mimics the natural pattern of GH secretion.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. The Company was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate, LUM-201, is a novel, oral growth hormone (GH) secretagogue, seeking to transform the $4.5B global GH market from injectable to oral therapy. LUM-201 is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies in Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) and has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

