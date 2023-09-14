Lung Surfactants Market to Hit US$ 245.53 Million By 2030 | Updated Analysis

New York, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The L ung S urfactants M arket is expected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The factors such as the Increasing prevalence of respiratory distress syndrome, rising government initiatives, support, and others are accelerating the demand for lung surfactants, which, in turn, is benefiting the market growth. In addition, the rising development of a new range of lung surfactants product categories will further boost the market growth during the forecast period.

According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the lung surfactants market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 245.53 Million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 180.44 Million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.0% during the period 2023-2030. The report highlights the increasing adoption of lung surfactants for the treatment of respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature babies, which is proliferating global market growth. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the lung surfactants market.

Lung Surfactants are naturally occurring substances that are secreted by the cells lining the alveoli (tiny air sacs) in the lungs. The composition of the lungs surfactants primarily consists of lipids (fatty substances) and proteins. They help to prevent the accumulation of fluids in the lungs, enhance the clearance of debris and pathogens, and contribute to the immune defense of the respiratory system. Thus, the increasing demand for lung surfactants for the treatment of respiratory distress disorders and other respiratory infections is accelerating the growth of the market.

Global Lung Surfactants Market: Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2030 Market Size in 2030 (USD Million) USD 245.53 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 4.0% By Drug Type Lucinactant, Colfosceril Palmitate, Beractant, Calefacient, and Protectant Alfa By Indication Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS), Respiratory Infections, and Others By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, and Others By End User Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Region North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Players CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A., ONY Biotech Inc, Lyomark Pharma GmbH, Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, Aviva Systems Biology Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., AbbVie Inc., and Nanjing Norris Pharm Technology

Global Lung Surfactants Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Drug Type, the lucinactant systems segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Lucinactant is a synthetic lung surfactant that is designed to mimic the properties and functions of natural lung surfactants. It is composed of a mixture of lipids and proteins. Lucinactant is primarily used for the prevention and treatment of respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants. Therefore, the above benefits associated with lucinactant enable accurate treatment for RDS. This factor is driving the segmental growth of the market.

Based on Indication, in 2022, the respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) segment accounted for the largest market share. RDS occurs in babies born early (premature) whose lungs are not fully developed. The earlier the infant is born, the more likely it is for them to have RDS and need extra oxygen and help breathing. The increased rate of preterm birth is driving the demand for the respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) segment, which, in turn, drives the market growth.

Based on Distribution Channel, the hospital pharmacy segment is anticipated to offer substantial shares in the global Lung Surfactants market growth during the forecast period. Hospital pharmacies serve as a primary distribution channel for lung surfactants. They are responsible for procuring and stocking lung surfactant products, ensuring their availability for healthcare professionals and patients within the hospital setting. hospital pharmacy plays a crucial role in the distribution of lung surfactant market. Hence the above-mentioned factors are driving the growth of the distribution channel segment. This, in turn, is favoring the growth of the Lung Surfactants market.

Based on End Users, in 2022, the hospital segment accounted for the highest market share in the lung surfactants market. Hospitals, including neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), are the primary end user of lung surfactant products. These facilities have the infrastructure, equipment, and specialized healthcare professionals to administer lung surfactant therapy to premature infants with respiratory distress syndrome (RDS). Hospitals typically procure the drugs from manufacturers or through authorized distributors. Which favors the growth of the lung surfactants market.

Based on Region, in the year 2022, North America accounted for the largest share contribution to the market growth. Effective to The presence of major manufacturing and research institutions, the high prevalence rate of premature births, and the latest technological innovations in lung surfactants to ensure effective patient outcomes are favoring the growth of lung surfactants in the region.

Competitive Landscape

ONY Biotech Inc, Lyomark Pharma GmbH, and Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are substantially leveraging their technologies for the development of a new range of synthetic lung surfactants. Further, the lung surfactants market is expected to grow steadily due to rising demand for accurate diagnosis of respiratory distress syndrome in premature babies, especially in regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe regions are estimated to boost the market statistics in the coming years. Additionally, the trend toward increasing the development of new products and technology will boost the demand for lung surfactants in the upcoming years, thereby anticipating increasing competition in the market.

Recent Developments

In February 2022, Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (Formerly Known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc.) a biotechnology company focused on advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute pulmonary disorders, announced it has completed enrollment in its Phase 2 study of lucinactant (KL4 surfactant) for patients with COVID-19 associated lung injury and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

In May 2020, JK Lon Hospital introduced the less invasive surfactant administration (LISA) technique at its neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for the treatment of premature lung disease in newborns.

Key Market Takeaways

Based on drug type, the lucinactant segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the lung surfactants market statistics in 2022.

Based on indication, the respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) segment is expected to contribute significant shares to the growth of lung surfactants market statistics during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy is anticipated to contribute the largest shares to the market growth in 2022.

Based on end users, the hospital segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the lung surfactants market statistics in 2022.

North America accounted for the highest market share at 36.85% and was valued at USD 66.49 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 90.82 million in 2030. Moreover, in North America, the U.S. accounted for the highest market share of 68.20% during the base year of 2022.

Asia Pacific is expected to boost the market demand for lung surfactants with the highest CAGR.

List of Major Global Lung Surfactants Market:

CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A.

ONY Biotech Inc

Lyomark Pharma GmbH

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc

Aviva Systems Biology Corporation

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

Nanjing Norris Pharm Technology

AbbVie Inc.

Global Lung Surfactants Market Segmentation:

By Drug Type Lucinactant Colfosceril Palmitate Beractant, Calefacient Protectant Alfa

By Indication Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS) Respiratory Infections Others

By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Others

By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others



Frequently Asked Questions in the Lung Surfactants Market Report

What was the market size of the lung surfactants industry in 2022? In 2022, the market size of lung surfactants was USD 180.44 million

What will be the potential market valuation for the lung surfactants industry by 2030? In 2030, the market size of Lung Surfactants will be expected to reach USD 245.53 million.

What are the key restraining factors in the growth of the lung surfactants market? High cost of lung surfactants is likely to deter the market growth.

What is the dominant segment in the lung surfactants market by drug type? In 2022, the lucinactant segment accounted for the highest market share in the overall lung surfactants market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region is the dominating region in the lung surfactants market? North America accounted for the highest market share in the overall lung surfactants market.



Press Releases:- https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/press-release/lung-surfactants-market

