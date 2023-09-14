Digital Genome Market Size to Reach a USD 85.7 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 12.7% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Digital Genome Market By Product (Sequencing Analyser Instruments, DNA/RNA Analysis Kits), By End-user (Academic Research Institutes, Diagnostics Forensic Labs, Hospitals, Bio-Pharmaceutical Companies), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, The digital genome market size was valued at USD 26.2 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 85.7 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 12.7%. A digital genome is a comprehensive digital collection of genetic material in a cell or organism. Digital genome technology aims to explore genes and their functions to identify the root cause of chronic illnesses and develop solutions.

This innovative technology is linked to advancements that enhance the personalization and effectiveness of healthcare treatments. It also simplifies the process of obtaining information about chronic diseases. Healthcare professionals utilize this technology to conduct in-depth examinations of genetically-influenced conditions. The digital genome is a valuable tool that facilitates rapid access to trait combinations for solving a wide range of customized queries.

Report Title Digital Genome Market Market Size in 2022 USD 26.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 85.7 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 12.7% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, estimations, competitor analysis, trends, and growth factors By Product Sequencer analyser Instruments, DNA/RNA Analysis Kits By End-user Academic research institutes, diagnostics forensic labs, hospitals, biopharmaceutical companies By Application Microbiology, reproductive & genetic, transplantation and agriculture, forensics, research and development. Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia and South Africa Major Market Players bioMérieux, Agilent Technologies, Inscripta, Inc. GE Healthcare, Invitae Corporation, Hoffmann-la Roche, PerkinElmer Inc, Qiagen NV , Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Illumina Inc, NanoString Technologies, Inc.

Segmentation Overview

The digital genome market has been segmented as product, application, end-use, and region. Based on product, sequencing and analyzer instruments dominate the market due to their high adoption by pharmaceutical and biotech companies in advanced economies. The research and development segment has the largest market share based on application. This is due to a growing number of public and private investments and an increase in research grants, fueling the demand for this segment.

North America is anticipated to be the most appealing market for digital genomes. This is due to the presence of key players who are mainly focused on obtaining regulatory approvals and introducing digital genome-based products and technologies in this market.

Key Developments in the Digital Genome Market:

bioMérieux has launched BIOFIRE® FIREWORKS™, an integrated software solution that optimizes laboratory services and supports data-driven decisions.

NanoString Technologies has launched the GeoMx IO Proteome Atlas, a new GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler assay. It allows spatial profiling of over 500 immuno-oncology-relevant targets from FFPE tissue sections.

Digital Genome Market Report Highlights:

The digital genome market size is projected to at a CAGR of 12.7% by 2032. Digital genome technology explores genetic material to identify the cause of chronic illnesses and improve healthcare treatments. It simplifies obtaining information about genetically influenced conditions and allows for rapid access to trait combinations for customized queries.

Sequencing and analyzer instruments are widely used in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, making them dominant in the market. The research and development segment holds the largest market share due to increased investments and grants.

Major players in the digital genome market report include bioMérieux, Agilent Technologies, Inscripta, Inc. GE Healthcare, Invitae Corporation, Hoffmann-la Roche, PerkinElmer Inc, Qiagen NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Illumina Inc, NanoString Technologies, Inc.

Digital Genome Market Report Segmentation:

Digital Genome Market, By Product (2023-2032)

Sequencer Analyser Instruments

DNA/RNA Analysis Kits

Sequencing Chips

Sequencing and Analysing Software

Sample Preparation Instruments

Digital Genome Market, By End-user (2023-2032)

Academic Research Institutes

Diagnostics Forensic Labs

Hospitals

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Digital Genome Market, By Application (2023-2032)

Microbiology

Reproductive & Genetic

Transplantation and Agriculture

Forensics

Research and Development

Digital Genome Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America U.S. Canada



Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



