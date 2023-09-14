Global Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Market Accelerates at 18.6% CAGR, Predicted to Reach $525.65 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Market: Analysis By Mode (Cars, Buses, Trucks, and Vans), By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) market, valued at USD 209.71 billion in 2022, is projected to grow to USD 525.65 billion by 2028, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Battery Electric Vehicles, powered by rechargeable battery packs, are gaining traction due to their eco-friendliness, lower operating costs, and government incentives.

Key Highlights of the Global BEV Market

Mode: Cars dominate the BEV market in 2022, driven by environmental consciousness, improved battery life, charging infrastructure expansion, and government incentives. However, the Bus segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during 2023-2028 due to governmental support, emission regulations, cost-effectiveness, and public transit's drive for sustainability.

Region: Asia Pacific leads the global BEV market in 2022, thanks to proactive governmental policies, urbanization, and the e-commerce sector. China, with strong government support and investments in charging infrastructure, is a key driver. North America is expected to have the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, propelled by government policies, declining EV costs, charging infrastructure investment, shared mobility services, and urbanization.

Competitive Landscape: Key players in the global BEV market include Tesla, BYD, BMW Group, and Daimler AG. The market has a competitive landscape with consolidation in China and fragmentation in Europe. Strategic alliances like the North American high-powered charging point initiative by seven automakers are enhancing the BEV infrastructure.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Falling Battery Costs

Rising Fuel Prices

Government Policies and Incentives

Diverse BEV Models and Adoption by Corporate Fleets

Rising Environmental Concerns

Improvements in Life Cycle Analysis (LCA)

Challenges

Raw Material Constraints

Harmful Recycling and Disposal of Batteries

Market Trends

Increasing BEV Penetration

Advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

Autonomous Driving Technology

Emergence of Next Generation of Battery Technology

Infrastructure Development

Adoption of Wireless Charging Technology

Popularization of Mini-cars

Integration of Renewable Energy Sources and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

Shared Mobility and Ride-Hailing Services

Key Players in the Global BEV Market

General Motors Company

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Volvo Group

Renault Group

Tesla Inc.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW Group)

Volkswagen Group

Stellantis N.V.

Ford Motor Company

Hyundai Motor Company

NIO Inc.

BYD Company Limited

Rivian Automotive, Inc.

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd. (Volvo Cars)

The BEV market's rapid growth is driven by a mix of environmental concerns, government incentives, technological advancements, and increasing consumer awareness. It's a dynamic sector characterized by competition, consolidation, and partnerships.

