Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size to Reach USD 339.6 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 14.5% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Type (Monoclonal antibodies, Cancer Vaccines, Checkpoint Inhibitors, Immunomodulators), By Application (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Others), By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, The cancer immunotherapy market size was valued at USD 88.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 339.6 Billion by 2032 to exhibit a CAGR of 14.5%. Cancer immunotherapy is a treatment that boosts body's natural ability to fight cancer. Compared to older techniques, this therapy offers longer-lasting protection, with fewer side effects and effectiveness against a broader range of cancers. This treatment is used for different cancers, including melanoma, prostate, breast, colorectal, lung, head & neck, and many others.

Immunotherapy involves using the immune system to target cancer cells and activate a response that can destroy them. The cancer immunotherapy market is expected to grow due to various factors, including increased healthcare spending, higher cancer rates, improved access to medical insurance, and advancements in cancer treatment technology.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Cancer Immunotherapy Market Market Size in 2022 USD 88.1 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 339.6 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 14.5% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 By Type Monoclonal antibodies, cancer vaccines, checkpoint inhibitors, and immunomodulators By Application Lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma, prostate cancer, head & neck cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and others By End-user Hospitals, cancer research centers, and clinics Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, The Middle-East, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa Major Market Players Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Seagen Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Immunocore, Ltd., Amgen, Inc., Eli Lily And Company, Bayer AG, Janssen Biotech, Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Celgene Corp, Immunomedics, Medivation, Advaxis, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Viralytics, Astellas Pharma Inc., OSE Immunotherapeutics, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Fresenius Kabi AG, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Bausch Health, and LUPIN.

Segmentation Overview

The market for cancer immunotherapy has seen a significant increase in monoclonal antibody usage, which currently dominates the market. These antibodies possess unique properties that enable them to modulate the immune system by activating or inhibiting targeted molecules. Within this market, the segment for lung cancer holds the highest dominance due to the rising incidence of lung malignancies, increased adoption of immunotherapy, expanded awareness programs, and a robust pipeline of investigational candidates.

North America dominates the healthcare market due to increased spending, focus on maintaining a top healthcare system, and rising cancer rates globally. This increase in cancer prevalence is due to the region's high cancer rates and the growing use of cancer immunotherapy.

Key Developments in the Cancer Immunotherapy Market:

The National Urban League and Takeda have launched a health equity initiative to address barriers that hinder access to healthcare for marginalized populations in the US.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd has launched Shingrix in India, a vaccine that helps prevent shingles and post-herpetic neuralgia for adults aged 50 and above.

Cancer Immunotherapy Market Report Highlights:

The cancer immunotherapy market size is expected to reach at a CAGR of 14.5% by 2032. Immunotherapy is a treatment for diseases such as cancer that uses the body's immune system to fight the disease. It can be done by either boosting the immune system's effectiveness or introducing artificial immune system proteins into the body. This therapy helps to enhance the body's natural defences against cancer.

Monoclonal antibodies dominate the cancer immunotherapy market, with lung cancer being the leading segment due to rising incidence, adoption of immunotherapy, awareness programs, and investigational candidates.

Major players in the market are Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Seagen Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Immunocore, Ltd., Amgen, Inc., Eli Lily And Company, Bayer AG, Janssen Biotech, Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Celgene Corp, Immunomedics, Medivation, Advaxis, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Viralytics, Astellas Pharma Inc., OSE Immunotherapeutics, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Fresenius Kabi AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Bausch Health, and LUPIN.

Cancer Immunotherapy Market Report Segmentation:

Cancer Immunotherapy Market, By Type (2023-2032)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Cancer Vaccines

Checkpoint Inhibitors

Immunomodulators

Cancer Immunotherapy Market, By Application (2023-2032)

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma

Prostate Cancer

Head & Neck Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Others

Cancer Immunotherapy Market, By End-user (2023-2032)

Hospitals

Cancer Research Center

Others

Cancer Immunotherapy Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



The Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



