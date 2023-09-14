Eco-Friendly Liquid Packaging Cartons Propel Market to $16.0 Billion by 2028 Amid F&B Sector Expansion

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Packaging Cartons Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquid packaging cartons market reached a size of US$ 12.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to US$ 16.0 billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the period of 2023-2028.

Liquid packaging cartons are rigid, multi-ply paperboard containers extensively used for packaging and transporting various food and beverage products. They are known for their versatility, lightweight nature, recyclability, cost-effectiveness, and eco-friendly characteristics. These cartons play a vital role in preserving and protecting the content, extending the shelf life of products.

Key Trends and Drivers:

Several key trends and drivers are contributing to the growth of the liquid packaging cartons market:

Adoption in Food and Beverage (F&B) Sector: Liquid packaging cartons are widely adopted in the F&B sector for packaging and ensuring the safe transportation and storage of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). The demand for these cartons is driven by the need for efficient packaging solutions in the industry. Health Consciousness: Consumers' increasing health consciousness and preference for ready-to-eat (RTE) and on-the-go drinks and dietary supplements are driving the demand for liquid packaging cartons, especially for healthy beverage options. Eco-Friendly Packaging: The introduction of eco-friendly liquid packaging cartons aligns with the growing environmental consciousness. Governments worldwide are promoting the use of recyclable and sustainable packaging solutions, boosting market growth. Innovative Marketing Strategies: Leading players are adopting innovative marketing strategies, including customized packaging with enhanced visual appeal, to attract consumers. Collaborations between key players and manufacturers to create recyclable cartons are also contributing to market growth. Expansion in F&B Sector: The rapid expansion of the F&B sector and government schemes regulating the use of polyethylene pouches and packages are further fueling market growth.

Market Segmentation:

The liquid packaging cartons market is segmented based on several factors:

Carton Type: This includes brick liquid cartons, shaped liquid cartons, and gable top cartons.

This includes brick liquid cartons, shaped liquid cartons, and gable top cartons. Packaging Type: Liquid packaging cartons can be categorized into flexible and rigid liquid packaging.

Liquid packaging cartons can be categorized into flexible and rigid liquid packaging. Shelf Life: Cartons are classified as long shelf life and short shelf life based on their intended use.

Cartons are classified as long shelf life and short shelf life based on their intended use. End User: Major end-user segments include liquid dairy products, non-carbonated soft drinks, liquid foods, and alcoholic beverages.

Regional Insights:

The market's regional distribution includes North America (United States and Canada), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others), and the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

The liquid packaging cartons market features several key players, including Adam Pack S.A., BillerudKorsnas AB, Elopak, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co. Ltd., IPI s.r.l. (Coesia S.p.A.), Mondi plc, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., SIG Combibloc Group Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Tetra Laval Group, and Uflex Limited.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

