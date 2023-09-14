Global Urea Formaldehyde Industry Research Report 2023-2028: Paper Making & Sustainable Agriculture Benefits From Urea Formaldehyde as Slow-Release Nitrogen Fertilizer Drives Growth

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urea Formaldehyde Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global urea formaldehyde market has experienced robust growth, reaching a size of US$ 9.5 billion in 2022, and is poised to continue its upward trajectory, projected to reach US$ 12.1 billion by 2028. This growth is marked by a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.11% from 2022 to 2028.

Urea formaldehyde, a thermoset synthetic resin derived from the chemical combination of urea and formaldehyde, finds diverse applications across industries. It serves as a fundamental component in the production of plastics, particle boards, bottle caps, and even artificial snow for use in movies and amusement parks.

Notably, urea-formaldehyde foams exhibit excellent insulating properties, making them indispensable as thermal insulators in construction, especially within walls, where conventional insulation is essential. The rapid growth in construction activities driven by an expanding global population contributes significantly to the increased demand for urea formaldehyde.

Furthermore, urea formaldehyde plays a vital role in agriculture, functioning as a source of slow-release nitrogen fertilizer. It enhances soil permeability, binds soil particles, regulates release rates, and fosters the development of a well-structured soil framework, supporting healthy plant growth.

In addition to its agricultural application, urea formaldehyde fertilizers are environmentally beneficial as they decompose in the soil through microbial action, ultimately breaking down into urea and formaldehyde. This breakdown supplies nitrogen, promoting foliage and fruit development.

Another key driver for the market is the rising utilization of urea formaldehyde in papermaking, where it enhances paper wet strength and minimizes the production of lackluster paper sheets, addressing concerns related to plastic's environmental impact. Moreover, the automotive and electronics industries increasingly demand high-quality, cost-effective adhesives and resins, further propelling the growth of the urea formaldehyde market.

