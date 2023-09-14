Temperature and Humidity Sensor Market Size to Reach USD 17.5 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 7.6% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Temperature And Humidity Sensor Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By End-use (Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture, Automotive, Food And Beverage, Semiconductor, And Others), By Type (Absolute Sensors And Relative Sensors), By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023- 2032.”

DataHorizzon Research study projects the temperature and humidity sensor market size was valued at USD 8.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 17.5 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.6%. The report highlights growth drivers, leading segments, and regional analysis till 2032. It also offers a comprehensive analysis of market conditions and consumer trends across the globe.

Temperature and humidity sensors are known as hygrometers. It measures both temperature and relative humidity levels in the environment. These sensors are widely used in several industries for various applications to ensure environmental specifications are within specified limits for performance, safety, and comfort. These sensors are available as standalone or integrated sensor modules with a wide range of accuracy and form factors to cater to specific applications.

The rise in urbanization and development of SMART cities drive the temperature humidity and sensor market growth. The growing trend of automation across several industries needs real-time monitoring of environmental conditions. The proliferation of IoT devices and applications has augmented the demand for sensors in smart homes for environmental monitoring. Moreover, temperature and humidity sensors are used in healthcare for laboratory equipment, pharmaceutical storage, and patient monitoring.

Temperature and Humidity Sensor Market Report Highlights:

The global temperature and humidity sensor market is projected to attain a CAGR of 7.6% by 2032.

The temperature and humidity sensor market growth is mainly driven due to the growing importance of HVAC systems in the healthcare, automotive, and manufacturing industries.

The automotive industry is leading due to the increase in technological adoption.

North America accounts for a significant market share and is anticipated to maintain a leading position throughout the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players in the temperature and humidity sensor market research report include Amphenol Corporation, Sensirion AG, Bosch Sensortech, STMicroelectronics, Silicon Laboratories Inc., TE Connectivity, Texas Instruments, Laird Connectivity, AMS Technologies, TDK, and others.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Temperature and Humidity Sensor Market Market Size in 2022 USD 8.5 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 17.5 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 7.6% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations And Forecast, Competitor Analysis, Trends, And Growth Factors By End-use Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture, Automotive, Food And Beverage, Semiconductor, And Others By Type Absolute Sensors And Relative Sensors By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others Major Market Players Amphenol Corporation, Sensirion AG, Bosch Sensortech, STMicroelectronics, Silicon Laboratories Inc., TE Connectivity, Texas Instruments, Laird Connectivity, AMS Technologies, TDK, and others.

Segmentation Overview

The global temperature and humidity sensor market has been segmented as end-use, type, and region. The automotive industry is projected to grow more in the forthcoming years, attributed to the significance of temperature modulation in automotive manufacturing units. On the other hand, food and beverage is a fast-growing segment with a major consumer of HVAC systems.

North America is a leading region for the temperature and humidity sensor market, attributed to the presence of a well-established automotive and healthcare sector. The U.S. industry largely benefits from AI and machine learning techniques for temperature and humidity sensors that assist in monitoring environmental conditions for incubators and pharmaceutical storage units.

Key Developments in the Industry:

In 2023, NeoCortec released an updated NeoMesh firmware protocol version 1.6 that enables easy integration of Sensirion sensors to scale up their options to design temperature sensors across wide areas.

The Department of Industrial and Production Engineering at Dr Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT), Punjab, India presented its project ‘Punjab Ecosmart Awareness Center’ during the 8th Kisan Mela in Katarpur, Punjab. The project encompasses sensor-based technology that aims to facilitate farmers with real-time monitoring of soil and crop health.

Temperature and Humidity Sensor Market Report Segmentation:

Temperature and Humidity Sensor Market, By End-use (2023-2032)

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Automotive

Food and Beverages

Semiconductors

Others

Temperature and Humidity Sensor Market, By Type (2023-2032)

Absolute sensors

Relative sensors

Temperature and Humidity Sensor Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America U.S. Canada



Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



