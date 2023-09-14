Telecom Service Assurance Market to Surpass USD 15.23 Billion by 2030 Driven by Rapid Expansion of Telecommunications Networks | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The SNS Insider report predicts that the Telecom Service Assurance Market will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.01% between 2023 and 2030, increasing in value from USD 7.1 billion in 2022 to reach USD 15.23 billion by 2030.”

Market Overview

Telecommunication service assurance refers to the set of practices and technologies employed by telecommunications companies to ensure the consistent and high-quality delivery of their services to customers. In the ever-evolving world of telecommunications, where customers demand uninterrupted connectivity and superior call and data quality, service assurance plays a pivotal role in maintaining customer satisfaction and loyalty. Telecom companies employ sophisticated monitoring tools and software to continuously monitor the performance of their networks. This includes tracking network traffic, bandwidth usage, and identifying any anomalies or issues in real-time.

Market Analysis

The telecom service assurance market is experiencing significant growth driven by several key factors. The continuous expansion and modernization of telecommunications networks, including the deployment of 5G technology, are creating a growing need for robust service assurance solutions. As networks become more complex and data-intensive, service assurance becomes vital to maintain quality and reliability. With the proliferation of smartphones, IoT devices, and the growing popularity of streaming services, data traffic is surging. This places immense pressure on telecom operators to ensure that their networks can handle the increased demand without compromising on quality. Service assurance tools help in managing this traffic efficiently. Telecom service providers are always looking for ways to optimize their operations and reduce costs.

Major Players Analysis Included in this Report are:

The key players are Ericsson, IBM, Cisco, Comarch, Huawei, Amdocs, VMware, NETSCOUT, Broadcom, HPE, MYCOM OSI, Accenture, Nokia, SysMech, Intracom Telecom, Spirent, EXFO, CommScope, Anritsu, Stixis, VIAVI Solutions, Enghouse Networks, RADCOM, Infovista, Itential (US), Aspire Technology, Anodot, TEOCO, Matellio, and other players

Telecom Service Assurance Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 7.1 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 15.23 Bn CAGR CAGR of 10.01 % From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaway from Telecom Service Assurance Market Study

The mobile operator segment has been witnessing unprecedented growth and evolution, largely due to the relentless demand for mobile connectivity and data services across the globe. The telecom industry is highly competitive. Mobile operators are using service assurance as a differentiator, offering superior network quality and reliability to attract and retain customers.

In the realm of telecom service assurance, the Large Enterprises Segment is asserting its dominance as a key player. Large enterprises, with their extensive and intricate communication needs, have become pivotal in driving the development and adoption of service assurance solutions.

Recent Developments

Telefónica , one of the world's leading telecommunications providers, has taken a significant step towards enhancing its network infrastructure to support the migration to cloud technologies and the rollout of 5G services for enterprise clients. In a strategic move, Telefonica has chosen Mycom OSI (Operations Support System/Service Assurance) as its partner to facilitate this transformation.

, one of the world's leading telecommunications providers, has taken a significant step towards enhancing its network infrastructure to support the migration to cloud technologies and the rollout of 5G services for enterprise clients. In a strategic move, Telefonica has chosen Mycom OSI (Operations Support System/Service Assurance) as its partner to facilitate this transformation. Amdocs, a global leader in software and services for communications and media companies, has recently announced a significant strategic move by signing an agreement to acquire Teoco's service assurance business for a substantial sum of $90 million.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The telecom service assurance market is characterized by a dynamic landscape driven by a confluence of factors. On the driver's side, the relentless surge in data consumption, fueled by the proliferation of smartphones and the advent of 5G technology, has placed unprecedented demands on telecom networks, compelling service providers to invest in robust assurance solutions. However, this promising landscape is not devoid of challenges and restraints. First and foremost, the sheer scale and complexity of modern telecom networks, with their hybrid infrastructure comprising legacy systems and cutting-edge technologies, pose significant challenges in ensuring end-to-end service quality. In terms of threats, the market faces the risk of rapid technological obsolescence, as the industry continually evolves to meet the demands of emerging technologies like 6G and the Internet of Things (IoT). Moreover, regulatory changes and compliance requirements can disrupt the market landscape, necessitating constant adaptation by service assurance providers.

Telecom Service Assurance Market Segmentation Analysis Covered:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud

By Operator type

Mobile Operator

Fixed Operator

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Key Regional Developments

North America is witnessing significant 5G network expansion, with telecom operators aggressively rolling out 5G infrastructure. This has led to increased demand for service assurance solutions to ensure the reliability and quality of 5G services. Europe is experiencing network convergence, with telecom operators merging fixed-line and mobile networks. This transition requires service assurance solutions that can handle complex hybrid networks. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific are driving the expansion of telecom networks, making the region a hotspot for service assurance solutions. India, for instance, is witnessing massive 4G and 5G adoption.

Impact of Recession on Telecom Service Assurance Market Growth

In a recession, telecom service assurance market faces intensified competition as customers become more price-sensitive and demanding. This drives the need for robust service assurance solutions to maintain service quality and customer satisfaction. Companies are investing in better monitoring and troubleshooting tools to gain a competitive edge. Service providers are investing in technologies that not only detect and resolve issues proactively but also analyze customer data to predict potential problems and prevent service disruptions.

