Global Artificial Lift Market Set to Surge to $9.0 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Growing Upstream Oil & Gas Activities

The global artificial lift market is on the verge of significant growth, with estimations indicating a substantial increase from USD 7.3 Billion in 2023 to a projected USD 9.0 Billion by 2028.

This robust growth is expected to be driven by several key factors, including increased upstream activities in the oil & gas industry and the heightened extraction of heavy oil and shale gas production. As the demand for oil continues to rise globally, the need for enhanced hydrocarbon production and recovery methods, such as artificial lift technologies, has become paramount, propelling the artificial lift market forward.

Premium Insights:

Rising Exploration and Production of Unconventional Oil & Gas Resources to Drive Artificial Lift Market from 2023 to 2028

North America to Register Highest CAGR in Artificial Lift Market During Forecast Period

Onshore Segment and US Held Largest Shares of Artificial Lift Market in North America in 2022

Rod Lift Systems Held Largest Share of Artificial Lift Market in 2022

Onshore Applications Captured Major Market Share in 2022

Vertical Segment Accounted for Larger Share of Artificial Lift Market in 2022

Pump-Assisted Segment Dominated Artificial Lift Market in 2022

Rod Lift Systems to Dominate the Market

In terms of technology, rod lift systems are poised to be the leading segment within the artificial lift market during the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to several advantages offered by rod lift systems, including cost-effectiveness, versatility in handling various well conditions, and efficient hydrocarbon extraction capabilities. The resurgence of shale developments and the redevelopment of mature wells in North America and the Middle East & African regions also contribute significantly to the substantial market share of rod lift systems.

Onshore Applications Drive Demand

The application segment reveals that onshore activities will hold the largest market share in the artificial lift market throughout the forecast period. The onshore oil & gas industry, particularly in North America, is undergoing rapid transformation, resulting in a heightened demand for improved operational efficiency to boost production from oil & gas wells. Increased onshore shale activities and enhanced oil recovery operations in mature oilfields have further driven the demand for artificial lift methods.

Gas-Assisted Systems as Key Players

Segmented by mechanism, the gas-assisted segment, which includes gas lift and plunger lift systems, is expected to become the second-largest segment of the artificial lift market during the forecast period. Gas-assisted artificial lift systems play a vital role in wells with high gas-to-oil ratios, lifting heavier hydrocarbons to the surface. This mechanism is anticipated to drive the artificial lift market's growth in the coming years.

Vertical Wells Take the Lead

In terms of well type, vertical wells are expected to dominate the artificial lift market during the forecast period. Vertical drilling remains a conventional method of oil & gas extraction, offering access to reserves directly below the surface. Most vertical wells are currently mature, driving the demand for artificial lift operations to maximize hydrocarbon recovery.

North America Leads the Way

North America is set to be the largest region in the artificial lift market during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the rapid increase in upstream and downstream activities, coupled with a positive outlook for the oil & gas industry in the region. The transition from predominantly vertical wells to a higher percentage of horizontal wells, driven by fracking activities and horizontal drilling operations, has created opportunities for artificial lift systems such as ESPs and PCPs to address industry challenges.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Advancements in Upstream Activities Concerning Unconventional Oil & Gas Reserves

Growing Requirement to Maximize Production Potential of Mature Fields

Increase in Global Oil Demand

Rise in Heavy Oil Production

Restraints:

Decreasing Capex of Oilfield Operators and Upstream Service Providers

Opportunities:

New Oilfield Discoveries to Promote Upstream Activities

Digitalization and Automation to Better Analyze Well Conditions

Challenges:

Transition Toward Renewable Energy Sources

Application of Artificial Lift Methods in Horizontal Wells

Case Study Analysis:

Novomet's Impactful Perforation Solution Reduced Power Consumption for Ecuador-Based Oil & Gas Producer

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 261 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

