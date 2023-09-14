Efficiency and Sustainability Drive Global LED Panel Light Market to US$ 41.1 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LED Panel Light Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global LED panel light market reached a size of US$ 22.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to US$ 41.1 billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the period of 2023-2028.

LED panel lights are highly efficient and cost-effective lighting fixtures known for their energy efficiency, long lifespan, uniform light output, and low maintenance requirements.

They are gradually replacing traditional fluorescent ceiling lights and are considered an excellent indoor lighting solution. LED panel lights come in various shapes, sizes, and designs suitable for a wide range of applications, including offices, hotels, showrooms, hospitals, and educational institutes.

Key Advantages of LED Panel Lights:

Market Segmentation: The LED panel light market is segmented based on application:

Regional Insights:

