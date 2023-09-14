Brendon Burchard To Inspire Ambition and Success as EXPCON 2023 Keynote Speaker

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eX p Realty ®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), is thrilled to announce Brendon Burchard , one of the most influential leaders in the field of personal growth, as the EXPCON 2023 keynote speaker.



Burchard, a renowned motivational speaker, high-performance coach and three-time The New York Times bestselling author, will take the stage at EXPCON 2023 to share his invaluable insights on ambition, cultivating a future-focused outlook, adopting a CEO mindset and the habits that lead to both professional success and holistic happiness. He will provide attendees with practical strategies for achieving excellence and discuss the importance of finding joy and purpose in their work.

“We are honored to welcome Brendon to EXPCON 2023, his expertise in positive mindset transformation aligns perfectly with our mission to empower our agents to thrive in today’s real estate market,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder and CEO of eXp Realty. “Passion fuels success and we’re positive that Brendon will leave a lasting impact on our agents.”

As one of the world’s elite life coaches, Burchard has personally presented to Oprah, Usher and dozens of Olympians and Fortune 500 CEOs and their teams on change management and high performance. He has trained and certified more than 1,000 of the world’s top performance coaches in 30 countries. He also led a research team to conduct the world’s largest academic study on the habits of high-performing people, leading to published research and The Wall Street Journal bestselling book, “High Performance Habits: How Extraordinary People Become That Way.”

EXPCON 2023 will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 2-5, and promises to be a groundbreaking experience for real estate professionals seeking to elevate their careers and personal lives and renew their focus on innovation. It is expected to attract thousands of real estate professionals from around the world who are eager to learn, network and grow together. The event will feature a wide range of workshops, seminars and networking opportunities, all designed to foster professional development and personal growth within the real estate industry. To learn more about EXPCON 2023 and to secure your spot at this transformative event, please visit https://expcon.exprealty.com/ .

