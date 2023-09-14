Packaging Printing Market Size Projections Indicate a CAGR of 8.3%, Envisioned to Attain a Value of USD 526.54 Billion by 2028

Newark, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global packaging printing market is anticipatedto grow from USD 269.14 billion in 2020 to USD 526.54 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2021-2028. Global packaging printing market is growing at a steady growth rate, owing tothe increasing requirement for feasible and sustainable printing.



Key Findings of Packaging Printing Market

The Brainy Insights Launched a Study titled Packaging Printing Marketby Type (Labels, Glass, Plastics, Paper and Paperboard, Metal, Flexible Packaging & Corrugated Boxes, Cartons and Others),Printing Technology (Flexography Printing Technology, Rotogravure Printing Technology, Offset Printing Technology, Digital Printing Technology and Screen Printing), Application, Regions, and Global Forecast 2021-2028.

The labels segment held the largest market value of around USD 75.36 billion in 2020

The type segment is divided intolabels, plastics, glass, metal, paper and paperboard, flexible packaging & corrugated boxes, cartons and others.The labels segment accounted for the largest market value of around USD 75.36 billion in 2020, due to its diverse uses, such as the display of sequential barcodes and variable text, numbers, titles or graphics that add value to the product.

The digital printing technology segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period

The printing technology segment includesflexography printing technology, rotogravure printing technology, offset printing technology, digital printing technology and screen printing.The digital printing technology segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.The excellent print-ability and visual appeal in the package printing industry would push the digital printing technology market. Digital printing of personal care & cosmetics items is widely favoured for package printing owing to its esthetic appeal facilities to lure buyers at the point of sale (POS).

The food & beverage segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period

The application segment includes food & beverage, household & cosmetic products, pharmaceuticals and others. The food & beverage segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period as increasing demand for product recognition and labeling in the food & beverage industry is driving growth in the packaging printing market.

Report Scope & Segmentation



Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2020 USD 269.14 billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 526.54 billion Growth Rate 8.3% Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2019-2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Type, Printing Technology, Printing Ink, Application and Regions Regions Covered Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Number of Companies Covered Amcor,Belmont Packaging,Constantia Flexibles GmbH,Coveris,Duncan Printing Group,E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company,Graphics Packaging Holding Company,Mondi Plc,Paramount packaging Ltd.,Quad/Graphics, Inc.,Quantum Print and Packaging Ltd.,Shree Arun Packaging Co. (SAPCO),Sonoco Products Company,Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.,WS Packaging Group, Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, regional segmentation analysis, Location Type Segment Analysis, Offering Segment Analysis, Vertical Segment Analysis

Regional Segmentation Analysis:



The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.The Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the packaging printing market with a market value of around USD 106.31 billion of the market revenue in 2020.This was because of the rising food & beverage and healthcare sectors in the region.



Competitive Analysis:



Major players in the global packaging printing market are Amcor, Belmont Packaging, Constantia Flexibles GmbH, Coveris, Duncan Printing Group, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Graphics Packaging Holding Company, Mondi Plc, Paramount Packaging Ltd., Quad/Graphics, Inc., Quantum Print and Packaging Ltd., Shree Arun Packaging Co. (SAPCO), Sonoco Products Company, Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. and WS Packaging Group, Inc. among others.



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion) and volume (k units). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



