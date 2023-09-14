[Latest] Global HIV Diagnosis Market Size Envisioned at USD 10.47 Billion by 2032, Increasing a CAGR of 12.35% | Rising Prevalence of HIV/AIDS Globally

Newark, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global HIV diagnosis market is expected to grow from USD 3.26 billion in 2022 to USD 10.47 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 12.35% during the forecast period 2023-2032. The North America region accounted for the major market share of 39.71% in the year 2022. The growth is mainly due to the increasing prevalence of HIV in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. In addition to this, the availability of reimbursement policies for the diagnosis of HIV in the U.S. further propelling market growth. On the other hand, The Asia Pacific region projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period. The growth is owing to increasing awareness about HIV/ AIDS in countries such as India, China, and many Southeast Asian countries.



HIV Diagnosis Market by Type (Consumables, Instruments, Software and Services), Technology (Antibody Test, Viral Load Tests, CD4 Tests, Tests for Early Infant Diagnosis, Tests for Viral Identification), End Use, Regions, and Global Forecast 2023-2032

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 10.47 billion Growth Rate 12.35% Base Year 2022 Historic Years 2019 - 2021 Forecast Years 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered Type, technology, end-user, and region. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Number of Companies Covered Alere Inc., Abbott Healthcare, Abbvie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Janssen Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, Merck & Co. Inc, BD Biosciences, Beckman Coulter, Partec, Sysmex, PointCare Technologies Inc., ZyomyxInc, Mylan Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, Qiagen, and bioMerieux among others Report Coverage Product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, business strategies, segment market share, product development &innovations, recent developments, joint venture, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, SWOT analysis, and key financial information.

Major players in the global HIV diagnosis market are Alere Inc., Abbott Healthcare, Abbvie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Janssen Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, Merck & Co. Inc, BD Biosciences, Beckman Coulter, Partec, Sysmex, PointCare Technologies Inc., ZyomyxInc, Mylan Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, Qiagen, and bioMerieux among others. The key players of global HIV diagnosis market are majorly focusing on adoption of various strategies such as new product development, joint venture, collaboration, technological integration, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships to gain the significant market share in the industry. In July 2018, Abbott Healthcare announced the launch of m-PIMA HIV-1/2 VL, the first viral load point-of-care test for the fast, accurate and easy-to-use test to manage HIV.



The type segment is divided into consumables, instruments, software and services. The consumable segment accounted for the major market share in the global HIV diagnosis market and held the market share of 57.22% in 2022. The consumable segment contains the assays, reagents, and kits for the HIV diagnosis. These kit are the complete package for the detection and diagnosis of the HIV test. Thus, increasing usage of consumables driving the growth of the market. The technology segment includes antibody test, viral load tests, CD4 tests, tests for early infant diagnosis, and tests for viral identification. The antibody test segment dominated the global market and held a market share of 41.36% in the year 2022. Increasing risk of early infant death due to HIV infection is one of the key factor driving the growth of early infant diagnosis segment. The end-use segment includes diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, blood banks, home care settings, others. The home care setting is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.23% over the forecast period. Well-developed laboratories and the availability of skilled professionals for the diagnosis is one of the key driving factors for the growth of diagnostics laboratories.



Global HIV diagnosis market is witnessing rapid growth owing to increasing demand across the globe. In addition to this, growing disposable income of the people, further boosting the market growth. Increasing innovation in the HIV diagnosis product to gain a competitive advantage, also positively influencing the market growth of HIV diagnosis. However, stringent government regulation on HIV diagnosis and environmental hurdles are some of the factors that may hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.



