North America X-ray Detectors Market to be Worth $1.48 Billion by 2030—Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, ‘ North America X-ray Detectors Market by Product Type (FPD, CSI, GADOX, CR, CCD), FOV (Large, Medium, Small), Portability (Portable, Fix), System (New, Retrofit), and Application [Medical (Mammogram, Spine), Dental, Industrial, Veterinary]—Forecast to 2030,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the North America X-ray detectors market is projected to reach $1.48 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030.

X-ray detectors are devices used to capture and convert X-ray radiation into visible images or electronic signals for further analysis. They are essential components in various applications, including medical imaging, security screening, non-destructive testing, and scientific research. There are several types of X-ray detectors, such as film-based detectors, flat-panel detectors (FPDs), computed Radiography (CR) detectors, and charge-Coupled Device (CCD) detectors.

The growth of this market is driven by the growing geriatric population coupled with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases & respiratory infections, the rising demand for X-ray imaging in industrial & security markets, and the growing adoption of digital X-ray detectors. Furthermore, ongoing innovations in X-ray imaging systems are expected to offer significant market growth opportunities. However, the health hazards caused by radiation restrain the market’s growth.

The key players profiled in this market study are Varex Imaging Corporation (U.S.), Trixell (France), Canon Inc. (Japan), Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (U.S.), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), Rayence (U.S.), Vieworks Co., Ltd (Republic of Korea), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Analogic Corporation (U.S.), and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan).

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market players in the last three to four years. In recent years, the North America X-ray detectors market has witnessed several organic and inorganic strategic developments.

Utilization of X-ray Detectors for Early Diagnosis & Clinical Applications to Drive Market Growth

Early diagnosis of diseases leads to better treatment and future care. Early diagnosis of diseases helps medical professionals and patients make various important medical decisions regarding care and support. The most common types of diagnostic imaging include X-ray, Computed Tomography (CT), and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). The applications of X-ray imaging in the medical field are diverse and have given rise to specialized modalities designed to meet specific imaging demands. Depending on clinical necessities, these X-ray systems are tailored to either diagnostic imaging or interventional procedures. The design prerequisites for X-ray detectors can significantly differ across various medical applications, encompassing factors like size, shape, spatial resolution, frame rates, and X-ray flux. Thus, various clinical X-ray applications generate specific requirements for the respective medical systems and the detectors used therein.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, chest radiography of people who were seriously ill with respiratory symptoms helped diagnose COVID-19 pneumonia. The most common radiologic findings in COVID-19 were airspace opacities (consolidations or ground-glass opacities), which are typically bilateral, peripheral, and located primarily in the lower fields. Chest X-rays were useful for monitoring the rapid progression of lung abnormalities in COVID-19, especially in critical patients admitted to intensive care units. Hence, there was an increase in the demand for chest X-rays during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The North America X-ray detectors market is segmented by Product Type [Flat Panel Detectors {Flat Panel Detectors (FPD), by Type (Indirect Flat Panel Detectors [Cesium Iodide Flat Panel Detectors, Gadolinium Oxysulfide Flat Panel Detectors), Direct Flat Panel Detectors)}, Flat Panel Detectors, by Field of View (Large-Area Flat Panel Detectors, Medium-Area Flat Panel Detectors, Small-Area Flat Panel Detectors), Flat Panel Detectors Market, by Portability (Portable Detectors, Fixed Detectors), Flat Panel Detectors Market, by System (New Digital X-ray Systems, Retrofit X-ray Systems), Computed Radiography Detectors, Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors, Line Scan Detectors], by Application [Medical Applications, Static Imaging {Radiography (Chest Radiography, Orthopedic Radiography, Other Radiography Applications), Mammography}, Dynamic Imaging {General Fluoroscopy, Cardiovascular Imaging, Surgical Imaging, Interventional Spine Procedures, Other Imaging Techniques}, Dental Applications, Security Applications, Industrial Applications, Veterinary Applications], and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the country-level markets.

Among the product types, in 2023, the flat panel detectors segment is expected to account for the largest share of the North America X-ray detectors market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the advantages offered by flat panel detectors in terms of greater higher spatial resolution, ease of use, portability, and their wide range of applications in mammography, dental, orthopedic & surgical, analytical, and scientific radiology.

Among the applications, in 2023, the medical applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the North America X-ray detectors market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the wide utilization of X-ray detectors in the healthcare sector due to their easy availability, low cost, and increased performance for imaging internal body parts to diagnose & treat fractures, abnormalities, or diseases.

Among the geographies, in 2023, the U.S. is expected to account for the largest share of the North America X-ray detectors market. The growth of this market is attributed to the country’s focus on a patient-centered approach. Furthermore, the rapid growth in the geriatric population, the well-developed healthcare IT infrastructure, the growing demand for X-ray systems for cargo screening at airports, and the increasing investments in medical devices are some of the major factors expected to drive the growth of the X-ray detectors market in the U.S. According to the United Nations World Population Ageing, in the U.S., the number of people aged 65 or above is also expected to increase from 53.3 million in 2019 to 70.8 million in 2030, consequently resulting in a higher prevalence of chronic diseases.

Scope of the Report:

North America X-ray Detectors Market Assessment—by Product Type

Flat Panel Detectors Flat Panel Detectors (FPD), by Type Indirect Flat Panel Detectors Cesium Iodide Flat Panel Detectors Gadolinium Oxysulfide Flat Panel Detectors Direct Flat Panel Detectors Flat Panel Detectors, by Field of View Large-Area Flat Panel Detectors Medium-Area Flat Panel Detectors Small-Area Flat Panel Detectors Flat Panel Detectors Market, by Portability Portable Detectors Fixed Detectors Flat Panel Detectors Market, by System New Digital X-ray Systems Retrofit X-ray Systems

Computed Radiography Detectors

Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors

Line Scan Detectors

North America X-ray Detectors Market Assessment—by Application

Medical Applications Static Imaging Radiography Chest Radiography Orthopedic Radiography Other Radiography Applications Mammography Dynamic Imaging General Fluoroscopy Cardiovascular Imaging Surgical Imaging Interventional Spine Procedures Other Imaging Techniques

Dental Applications

Security Applications

Industrial Applications

Veterinary Applications

North America X-ray Detectors Market Assessment—by Geography

U.S.

Canada

