Artificial Tears Market Size to Surpass USD 5.74 Billion by 2032 at 6.48% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Tears Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Artificial Tears Market Information By Type, Delivery Mode, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2032", the market is projected to grow from USD 3.29 Billion in 2023 to USD 5.74 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.48% during the forecast period (2023 - 2032).

Market Scope

Artificial tears are one of several kinds of lubricating eye treatments frequently given to patients to treat the symptoms of dry eyes and ocular surface irritation. Artificial tears are especially important as an ophthalmic treatment since a sizable portion of the world's population suffers from dry eye syndrome and other ocular conditions like allergy to eyes. The rising incidence of dry eye conditions, which is anticipated to increase demand for the industry, is one of the main reasons driving the global market. Even though dry eye syndrome is not a life-threatening sickness, it does affect the quality of life for those with it. Because a sizable amount is available over the counter, medication can be self-administered, lowering the healthcare system's financial load. An increase in preservative-free product introductions is also driving the artificial tears industry.

The market for artificial tears is also being driven by improvements in packaging and delivery systems for preservative-free eye drops to prevent contamination. As a result, consumer preference for products without preservatives is growing, boosting the industry. As a result, more businesses are participating in R&D projects for these goods, which has led to the introduction of more advanced eye drop variants and supported the expansion of the global market over the projection period. Strong consumer knowledge of ocular disorders like dry eye syndrome, which lower patients' quality of life, is one of the most important developments in the worldwide marketplace for artificial tears. Important governmental organizations have also supported the major production firms that have led this movement in dry eye condition awareness.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2032 USD 5.74 Billion CAGR 6.48% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Delivery Mode, Application And Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The rising preference for preservative-free products Increasing eye problems, which will lead to an increase in the use of allergy-relieving eye drops.

Artificial Tears Market Competitive Outlook:

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Canada)

Santen, Inc (Japan)

URSAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH (Germany)

ROHTO Pharmaceutical CO., LTD (Japan)

Johnson and Johnson Vision Care (US)

Allergan plc (Ireland)

Alcon Plc (Switzerland)

Similasan Corporation (US)

Ocusoft (US)

Nicox (France)

Artificial Tears Market Trends:



Market Drivers:

The rising demand for preservative-free tears is driving the market for artificial tears due to the negative effects of preservatives, which include eye discomfort, especially for moderate to severe dry eyes. Additionally, the growing number of new products introduced by major players enhances product differentiation and consequently fuels market expansion. The market for artificial tears may experience strong growth due to the rising need for lubricating eye products in ophthalmic therapy. Additionally, the prevalence of dry eye syndrome among a significant portion of the population may open lucrative new growth opportunities for the artificial tears industry. Artificial tears' most notable advantage is that they make tear film more efficient in shielding the outermost layer of the eyes. Additionally, the trend for preservative-free eye drops is growing because they include fewer ingredients and are safe for the eyes. Therefore, the artificial tears industry will have numerous potential prospects due to all these causes.

Lubricating eye drops are secure and well-liked by patients and eye doctors, and they could greatly expand the market for artificial tears. The aging population's increasing prevalence of dry eye syndrome and cataracts is encouraging the development of the global market. Due to its effective practices in refractive operations, laser-assisted eye therapies and surgeries like LASIK surgeries are becoming more popular. The market for artificial tears may experience exponential expansion due to increased awareness of dry eye conditions and different government efforts. The trajectory of the market for artificial tears may be significantly impacted by the rising awareness of ocular illnesses and strategies to treat them successfully. Additionally, the market for artificial tears is growing because of the increased demand for contact lenses, product improvements, and several advantages of using these novel goods.

Restraints

Even though a sizable patient population suffers from ocular disorders like conjunctivitis and dry eye condition, some restraints impede the expansion of the global artificial tear market.

COVID Analysis

In some pharmaceutical markets, the COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have a significant, favorable, and unfavorable impact. While governments worldwide have instituted rigorous lockdowns to stop the virus's spread, the healthcare sector has been negatively impacted in some significant ways. The result has been unfavorable for some non-essential medical operations and consultations, as healthcare systems have delayed or discontinued such activities. However, the impact has been favorable for some over-the-counter (OTC) goods since customers can typically buy these goods from internet pharmacies without restrictions.

Artificial Tears Market Segmentation

The market includes eye drops, ointments, and sprays by delivery mode. By application, the market includes dry eye syndrome, allergies, infections, and others. By type, the market includes polyethylene glycol, propylene glycol, cellulose, glycerin, and others. By distribution channel, the market includes hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Artificial Tears Market Regional Insights

The market for artificial tears in North America held the biggest market share. This is a result of the region's rising contact lens demand, high prevalence of dry eye illness, and the presence of significant industry participants. In the United States, a significant portion of the population, especially those over 50, are affected by dry eye disease. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region's artificial tears market is anticipated to develop at the highest rate in India, while China is anticipated to hold the greatest market share.

